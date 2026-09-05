It's Possible To Salvage Canadian-American Friendship--and Much More

Canada and the United States have frequently maintained that they have a special relationship, characterized by the world's longest undefended international border, peaceful interaction, common values, and a close defense partnership through NATO.

Nevertheless, the two nations are currently locked in an increasingly destructive battle.

In late 2024, shortly after his re-election as U.S. President, Donald Trump started provoking Canadians by referring to their country as the 51st American state. Over the following months, he continued alluding to Canada's U.S. statehood, posted a map on his Truth Social media platform showing it as part of the United States, and taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him "Governor Trudeau." Canadians could retain "O, Canada" as their anthem, Trump remarked, "but it'll be for the state."

Mark Carney, having replaced Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party as nationwide parliamentary elections loomed, responded bluntly: "America is not Canada, and Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape, or form." Canadians seemed to agree, for, in response to Trump's incendiary remarks, they gave the new Liberal leader and his party-- initially trailing by huge margins in polls on the forthcoming elections-- a stunning election victory.

Trump's arrogant attitude toward Canada reflects not only his belief that the United States should dominate the Western Hemisphere, but his assumption that the U.S. government, with its vast economy, has the upper hand when it comes to its relationship with Canada. Because the United States purchases the bulk of Canadian exports while Canada purchases only a small fraction of America's vast exports, "we don't need Canada," Trump explained, "they need us!"

In these circumstances, it's hardly surprising that Trump, a keen admirer of the tariff, has weaponized it to bring Canada to heel. This August, dissatisfied with the Canadian response to his trade demands, he slapped a 50 percent tariff on Canadian imports into the United States. Canada "wants the benefits of being a State, without being one," he complained.

Carney responded: "Last spring, I warned that America is trying to break us so that they can own us. And promised: 'That will never, ever happen.' We are keeping that promise."

Canadians overwhelming approved of Carney's stance. Polling conducted shortly after U.S.-Canadian talks collapsed indicated that three-quarters of Canadians agreed with Carney. Even Doug Ford, the conservative Premier of Ontario, said Carney had his "full support" and that Trump could "kiss my ass."

Clearly, something has happened to the friendly relationship between the two nations.

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