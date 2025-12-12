 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

It's Not Just Ukraine: Russian Drones are Stirring Fear across Europe

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

First published in International Policy Digest

By Robert Weiner, Hallvard Misje, and Ingrid Lange

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its fourth year, Europe's wider security landscape is shifting at remarkable speed. Across the continent, governments are pouring money into defense and rebuilding long-neglected military capabilities, a transformation accelerated in part by pressure from the United States. Europe is trying to deter Vladimir Putin's Russia and safeguard its own sovereignty. Yet Moscow's ambitions reach well beyond Ukraine, and the Kremlin is still searching for ways to unsettle, distract, and divide Europe. This fall has made that impossible to miss.

Across the continent, the warnings are piling up. In Denmark and Norway, drones have repeatedly disrupted air traffic, forcing major airports to halt flights. Norwegian authorities have tracked Russian fighter jets straying into their airspace. Germany has reported suspicious drone activity over key military installations. Romania, Belgium, Poland, and the Baltic states have confronted similar intrusions and hybrid threats, involving both jets and drones and often aimed at probing defenses and sowing unease.

European leaders keep returning to the same core message: the war in Ukraine is not only about Ukraine's survival, it is about Europe's future. Even if Russia has no immediate plans to launch a full-scale offensive against the rest of the continent, the Kremlin is clearly intent on destabilizing wherever it can, testing NATO's unity, and eroding public confidence in basic security. All of this fits squarely within Moscow's long-standing playbook, and none of it should be dismissed as mere posturing.

As Norwegians and Danes, we are genuinely worried about the safety of our own countries. Europe's resolve is under pressure, and nations across the continent are rearming at speed, again partly in response to American demands. But when Washington allows itself to be distracted by Kremlin talking points or embraces arguments that ultimately serve Putin's interests, it risks weakening the most successful peacekeeping alliance in modern history.

It remains firmly in America's interest to preserve a strong, resilient relationship with Europe. European allies provide vital intelligence on Russian activities, stood alongside the United States in conflicts such as Afghanistan and Iraq, and remain among America's largest and most dependable trading partners. Europe unquestionably bears primary responsibility for its own defense, yet U.S. support is a crucial pillar of collective security. That responsibility runs in both directions, reinforcing not only Europe's safety but the long-term stability and prosperity of the United States itself.

Putin's regime responds only to strength. NATO must send a clear and unmistakable signal: Ukraine, and Europe as a whole, are not territories to be carved up by a tyrant in the Kremlin. The West's earlier responses to Russian aggression, after the invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the seizure of Crimea in 2014, were far too limited. Those half-measures convinced Putin that he could keep pushing outward, reclaiming lands he imagines still belong to a lost empire. Today's drone incursions and hybrid operations across Europe are part of that same project--and they demand a more serious, sustained answer.

Robert S. Weiner is former spokesman for White House Drug Policy Oice and U.S. House Narcotics Committee, participant in several government anti-drug missions to Latin America, and senior staff for Gen. Barry McCaffrey, Reps. Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers and Charles Rangel, and Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Hallvard Misje a Norwegian journalist and a policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates.

Ingrid Lang is studying Journalism at Oslo Metropolitan University and a policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Germany; Iraq; Russia; Ukraine, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend