It's Finally Time for the Justice Department to Take Off the Gloves!

For the last twenty years, I have witnessed one worthless U.S. Justice Department after another, from Attorney General "Uncle Tom" Holder arresting absolutely noone at all for voter suppression, no matter how egregious and obvious their crime, to faux Christian legal harlots like Leura Canary proudly framing innocent political targets to Trump appointees swearing loyalty oaths to him instead of to our Constitution. In 2000 Katherine Harris is warned by the company that she hires that thousands of the names that coincide with felons are coincidentally the same names as legitimate voters, but she knowingly purges their names from the rolls anyway! The "State" of Texas, a questionable designation at the time, purposely sends her the names of innocent people they would "prefer" to purge and more legitimate voters' rights to vote are stolen. Not only were there no actual charges filed against Harris but the solution was to "wait 'til next time and we'll distribute provisional ballots." Even the relatively brain-paralyzed Al Gore didn't protest while Holder played with...censored,

Then in 2004 Karl Rove and Ohio Secretary of State Eric Blackwell decided to employ the 'Middle-Man Scheme" in which Blackwell used his own company's voting machines and with the help of the Republican Party's IT expert, transferred Ohio votes to intermediary servers in Tennessee. There, apparently with the help of the Federalist Society's goons, the Swift Boaters, votes were changed from "Kerry" to "Bush." The overly zealous goons, only partially competent, however, apparently managed to overload a few counties with more votes for "W" than there were voters registered in the precincts. No matter, no one in the Justice Department would investigate anyway. Kerry, another seemingly brain-paralyzed candidate, didn't protest due to some misguided concern over protecting the "perceived" integrity of the presidential election in the eyes of the American people. In fact, ironically, the only people concerned about whether the 2000 or the 2004 elections were legitimate seemed to be the third party candidates, who, if they had actually cared about the good of the country, would not have been running on their single selfish issues anyway.

The bogus county ballot counts did, however, raise the ire of a few concerned Ohioans because it seems that similar scenarios had occurred in ten other states. It seems that Kerry was ahead by up to six points in the exit polls in at least ten swing states, many of which he lost, ironically, some by the same number of points that he was supposed to have been ahead! Pressure began to build as the news media finally became aware of what they should have known long before. Pressure also began to build on the IT expert involved in the scheme, the one who had actually designed it. According to the man's attorney, Karl Rove even tried to blackmail the expert to prevent him from testifying. This was, of course, brushed off by the then Attorney General Mukasey as relatively unimportant. Nonetheless, under constant pressure by various media, apparently the IT expert's conscience finally prevailed and word was that he was to testify regarding the fixing of the 2004 presidential election. It did not take long for the potential witness to begin receiving more threats. In fact, on December 19, 2008, Michael Connell died in the crash of his private airplane. A swift and purposely incomplete investigation of the crash was concluded as quickly as possible and the case was basically thrown under the rug by the most dependable Demo-publican of them all, Eric Holder.

The reason I have dredged up these past failures is that I believe that in Merrick Garland we have someone, who, despite being a "nice Jewish boy," is trying to be "holier than the Pope." He really needs to arrange the arrest of each of the six Supreme Court so-called "justices" who ruled that official "criminal" acts (some already committed) by a U.S. president are not only immune from prosecution, but that advisors involved in the planning of the crimes apparently may not be called to testify. Unfortunately, they do not have the power to grant immunity to purposely facilitate a crime. If they do this, they are guilty of being "accessories after the fact." Indeed, to make matters worse, they themselves have sworn the same oath which the ex-president has violated and they are blatantly violating that oath as well. Secondly, it is well established law that attorney client privilege does not apply if an attorney or advisor is actually involved in the crime! Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that an advisor cannot be called to testify against his client if they are both involved in the crime. Yes, he or she can claim the 5th Amendment right not to testify, but it his or her choice, not one of Leonard Leo's paid off designees to the Court!

The question is, actually, how would such a case be adjudicated? The six accused "traitors" would finally have to abstain from a decision for a change. A battle would ensue, between the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. The president could have absolutely no part in the decision to arrest the culprits and perhaps a warning from the Justice Department about the "justices" possibly "rethinking" their decisions might be in order. I think what is really needed now, instead of a few complaints by legitimately shocked attorneys (virtually all the honest ones), is some really well written amicus briefs. It doesn't really take an attorney to see that these excuses for judges did not come up with these ridiculous decisions on their own. In fact a little investigation into Mr. Leo and the Federalist Society might reveal a bit more than a few hundred thousand dollar gifts or a little blackmail involving various supposedly "conservative" members of this poor excuse for a legitimate Supreme Court. Why else would five justices (excluding the misanthropic Clarence Thomas) make a decision that would eventually damn their reputations for all time?

Al Finkelstein, 10/4/24