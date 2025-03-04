 
Login/Register Login | Register
306 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

It's Easier to Start a War than End It

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

Shoving realpolitik down the throats of allies has been for a while the order of the day in the Trump White House. First buddy Steve Witkoff has been dispatched to deliver the message.

Skipping Zelenskyy, Trump met directly with Vladimir Putin for a framework for Ukraine. One can see an abashed Zelenskyy watching morosely as Trump and Putin jointly appeared at a press conference.

Since then, Trump has admonished Zelenskyy saying, "You should never have started it." The Nobel Prize-winning Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez once noted with his usual acuity, "It is easier to start a war than end it."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was a little bitter about Europe in a recent statement following his meeting with the Emir of Qatar when he charged Danish PM Mette Frederiksen who is reputed to have said that Ukraine was better off with war than with peace under present circumstances -- Russia holds the Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine. Lavrov accused Europeans of goading Ukraine into war.

We will have to wait and see if Trump's initiative excluding Europeans yields better results. The Russians of course are unlikely to give up the eastern Russian-speaking areas under their control as they would probably consider it a betrayal of the people living there. Ukraine has a centuries-old history of being melded with Russia and was once considered Russia's granary.

The Middle East situation particularly with respect to Gaza is the other major problem at present. Trump's sympathy with Israel is long lasting but he appears to differ from Israeli prime minister Netanyahu on the best course for Israel.

If ever there was an intractable problem, this is it. There are approximately 9.5 million Israelis and 5.1 million Palestinians (West Bank & Gaza). Several billions are now required to rebuild Gaza. Netanyahu intended to force the evacuation of Gaza but where can the Palestinians go? Trump had Jordan's king over but he offered to accept 30 to 40 thousand -- a drop in the bucket.

Since the Israelis cannot get rid of the Palestinians -- and the latter cannot get rid of the Israelis, logic dictates a simple solution: they have to live side-by-side and learn to co-exist.

Israel is similar to other countries in the West. It runs a democracy begun by European Jews who fled persecution in Europe but later arrivals came from North Africa and other Middle East countries. Thus within itself it is divided along those lines and the non-Europeans are often discriminated against. In fact, the North Africans and other Middle East Jews are likely to have more cultural similarities (food and customs) with Arabs than with their European coreligionists. That they suffer discrimination as a result is well known.

Whatever the end for this agglomeration, one thing is perfectly clear: the different groups must learn to live together. Lord Balfour may have thought he had found a home for British and other Jews in Palestine. He, too, failed to realize: It is easier to start something than to end it.

.

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Trump Middle East Peace; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 57 fans, 273 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8795 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Neither Ukraine , nor Gaza are true wars. And in both cases the first thing to do is to tell foreigners to bug out. All of them, even the U.K. professors:) No offense

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025 at 5:49:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend