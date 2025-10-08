It's Banned Books Week, read on

In 1982, the American Library Association began celebrating Banned Books Week in the first week of October. This is your reminder. It's that time again. And make no mistake, the people who are waging wars on our freedoms have their sights constantly set on what we read as well as what we think and say.

The aim of this special week, according to the ALA, is to celebrate the freedom to read and to promote silenced voices. The association keeps track of books that are challenged or banned in schools and libraries and it has been kept busy since the Trump MAGA cult gained political power.

For the record, in 2024, ALA documented 821 attempts to censor library books and other materials across all library types, a decrease from 2023, when a record high 1,247 attempts were reported. It also recorded attempts to remove 2,452 unique titles in 2024, which far exceeded the average of 273 unique titles that were challenged annually during 2001-2020.

Traditionally specific reasons why books have been banned or challenged include: LGBTQ content, sexually explicit language, profanity, racism, violence, religious viewpoint, sex education, suicide, drug and alcohol use, nudity, political viewpoint and offensive language. Recently, Trump and MAGA groups have gone after recorded history.

Significantly, the ALA says data show that the majority of book-censorship attempts are now originating from organized movements. Pressure groups and government entities that include elected officials, board members and administrators initiated 72 percent of challenges. Parents accounted for just 16 percent. It's an organized MAGA attempt to control what we read, know and think.

The week is intended to fight that and to promote the freedom to choose what we read. Libraries across the country are sponsoring special events to do just that. My contribution of late has been to list banned books that I have read and to solicit the titles of other banned books from my readers so that we may share them. I am fortunate enough to live in a state that doesn't go about banning books or deciding what teachers teach based on a few politicians ambitions. Theres also a Little Free Library right on Main Street in downtown Pine Bush.

Here's my list, in no particular order, of banned books I have read. It's compiled from a few lists I have found on the Internet and includes some books I had no idea were ever the target of attempted banning.

The list:

The Catcher in the Rye

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Lord of the Flies

1984

Lolita

Catch 22

Brave New World

