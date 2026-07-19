It's About Regime Change

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Activists and other concerned citizens are always making demands.

We constantly hear battlecries for urgent reforms, for real change.

We have to get money out of politics!

We need to fix our crumbling infrastructure.

We need to end the wars!

We need livable wages, job security.

We have to get inflation under control.

We should get rid of voting machines.

We have to fix immigration.

We must stop taking orders from Israel!

We must stop funding genocide!

We need affordable health care! We have to end the censorship.

We have to protect the environment!

Make corporations pay their fair share.

Medicare 4 All!

Tax the rich!

Fix our public schools.

A legislature which truly served the people could put into law these and many more similar, necessary reforms, creating a government and nation that serves all American citizens, not just the rich and powerful.

We call our senators.

We call our congressman.

We call the White House.

Nothing changes. Nothing gets done.

Why? Why aren't our elected officials working for us?

The reason is very simple: "They" aren't listening. "They" are paid to not listen -- at least to we the people.

To state it bluntly: The people we vote into their cushy jobs in Washington DC are completely owned and controlled by a ruling elite, -- rich and powerful oligarchs -- a privileged few who use their money and power to completely control them. What we have in place is the opposite of a government of, by, and for the people.

It's tyranny!

It's government of, by, and for the rich and powerful.

What can we do? What should we do?

Let me resort to a thought exercise.

You own a medium-size bookstore. It's much more than you can handle by yourself, so you hire several employees. You give them clear directions and responsibilities. But they completely ignore you. Instead of stocking the shelves, they sit in the aisles looking at their smart phones, playing games and the stock market. They ignore the customers. They refuse to do anything you ask. On one occasion you had a huge shipment of books coming in. You went to the loading dock in the rear of your store to check the progress. Your employees were next door at the furniture store helping one of their friends unload a truck full of beds and sofas. Their overt defiance and disobedience continues. You're exceptionally patient. You give them a second, third, fourth, a fifteenth chance. You keep paying them, asking them to do the jobs they were hired for. Nothing changes. Nothing gets done. Your business is starting to suffer. Customers are becoming unhappy and starting to go to the Barnes & Noble in a mall on the other side of town. If it keeps on like this, you're going to have to close the store.

So . . . what should you do?

I can't imagine that anyone lucid and gifted enough to be reading this article has any trouble figure out what needs to be done.

Well, folks, the exact same solution needs to be applied to the Senate, the House, and the Oval Office.



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[ This is an excerpt from my latest book, The CFAR Electoral Campaign Strategy, now available at fine bookstores everywhere. Look for it! ]

https://no-contract-no-vote.us/books/