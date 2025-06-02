It Ain't Pretty: A Christian's Analysis of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

44 "They also will answer, 'Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?'

45 "He will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.'" (Matt 25: 44-45)

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the United States House of Representatives passed the alleged "One Big Beautiful Bill Act". This bill provides $1.5 trillions in tax breaks for the top 5% of taxpayers at the expense of the bottom 10%, i.e., "least of these". If we do the math, there is an almost 1:1 correlation between cuts to programs benefiting the poor and most vulnerable Americans and tax breaks for the ultra-rich. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), this budget includes $698 billion in cuts to the Medicaid program, $267 billion to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), $78 billion in additional contributions from the states to supplement Medicaid and SNAP programs with the rest coming from cuts to other nonmilitary programs.

As a Christian, I have always viewed "The Parable of the Sheep and the Goats" (Matt 25:31-46) as one of several tests one must pass to enter heaven and sit on the right hand of the LORD. Our nation should it adopt this "Big, Barbarous Bill" is poised to fail this test.

The "One Big Beautiful Budget Act" barely passed the House on a 215-214 vote with one member voting present. I am writing this article as a plea to members of the U.S. Senate to vote against this bill and save our nation from eternal damnation.

"I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat"

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 11 million people are at risk of losing SNAP benefits. Those endanger of losing SNAP benefits include "older adults; parents, grandparents, and their children; veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and former foster youth who, under the bill, would lose their current exemptions starting in 2030,military families struggling with food insecurity could also be disproportionately impacted; and people living in areas without sufficient jobs [will] lose their waivers of the work requirement as a result of the bill's provisions." If this were not bad enough, this bill reduces the federal portion of the administrative costs from 50% to 25% and increases the program cost-share for all states to a minimum of 5% with penalties that could increase to a maximum of 25% of program costs again endangering beneficiaries' eligibility (Section by Section).

This bill does not just endanger the food security of millions of Americans; it also endangers the lives of millions across the globe. Cuts to USAID includes significant cuts to the Food for Peace program, which has been a cornerstone of U.S. international food aid for over 70 years. Over the past seven decades, Food for Peace has reached more than 4 billion people in 150 countries. Last fiscal year, USAID purchased 1.1 million metric tons of food from U.S. farmers and ranchers - including sorghum, corn, beans, rice, and vegetable oil - to help more than 45 million people with emergency food and acute nutrition assistance in 35 countries.

The United States is the largest supplier of food assistance globally, creating a more secure world, while benefiting American commerce in 21 states, and supporting an average of 46 U.S. commodity supplier businesses in the aggregation of the food for procurement.

If the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is passed, $4.2 billion will be slashed from the Food for Peace program over the next five years, limiting the amount of emergency food assistance available to famine-stricken regions across the globe. These cuts could severely impact global food security, particularly in regions experiencing conflict, drought, and economic instability.

"I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink"

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" could have significant consequences for lead and PFAS contamination in our nation's water supplies. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there are no safe levels of lead contamination and that harmful health impacts from lead exposure are "entirely preventable." Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have also emerged as a critical area of concern. These persistent chemicals, often dubbed "forever chemicals", are exceptionally resistant to degradation in the environment, resulting in widespread and long-lasting contamination. PFAS and lead pose severe environmental challenges and significant health risks to humans. The bill if adopted would lead to higher levels of lead and PFAS contamination in our drinking water, increasing health risks for all Americans especially our most vulnerable populations.

Provisions in the bill would reduce federal grants for lead service line replacement, slowing efforts to remove toxic lead pipes from drinking water systems and delays EPA enforcement limits for PFAS, which are linked to cancer and other health risks. It also cuts funding for municipal water treatment upgrades is cut, making it harder for communities to install filtration systems that remove lead and PFAS, while cynically pushing back deadlines for public water systems to meet new PFAS safety standards, exposing millions to contaminated drinking water for longer.

These cruel provisions included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" exposed millions of Americans to "permanent adverse health impacts" (WHO). Long-term lead exposure in children can severely damage the brain and central nervous system causing coma, convulsions and even death. Children who survive severe lead poisoning may be left with permanent intellectual disability and behavioral disorders. Lead exposure can permanently affect children's brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), reduced attention span, increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment.

Women of child-bearing age are also extremely vulnerable to lead exposure. Lead exposure can damage the brain, liver, kidney, and bones. Lead is stored in the teeth and bones, where it can accumulate over time. Lead in bones of pregnant women is released into blood during pregnancy and becomes a source of exposure to the developing fetus (WHO). I want to re-emphasize LEAD POISONING IS ENTIRELY PREVENTABLE, which makes this budget unconscionable.

Scientific studies and reports have found similar adverse health effects related to PFAS exposure. "Current peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown that exposure to certain levels of PFAS may lead to Reproductive effects such as decreased fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations, or behavioral changes; increased risk of some cancers, including prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers; reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections, including reduced vaccine response; interference with the body's natural hormones; and, increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity" (EPA).

As with lead contamination, children and pregnant and lactating women are the most vulnerable to drinking water contaminated by PFAS. Children may be exposed to higher concentrations of PFAS because they drink more water per pound of body weight than adults and infants can be exposed to PFAS through breast milk from mothers with PFAS in their bloodstream and formula made with contaminated water (EPA).

While there are no explicit cuts to research related to lead and PFAS contamination, it does include broader reductions to EPA funding and environmental research grants that could lead to higher levels of lead and PFAS contamination in drinking water exposing millions of women and children to adverse health outcomes.

"I was a stranger and you did not invite me in"

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" violates a fundamental tenet of all Abrahamic religious traditions to treat the stranger justly (see Lev19:33-34, Deut. 10:17-19, James 2:8, and 60:8 Quran). The bill, if adopted, adds $45 billion to build immigration jails to house 100,000 migrants. The legislation would also provide $46.5 billion to revive construction of Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Overall, this legislation plans to remove 1 million immigrants annually from our country. Mass deportations will severely disrupt key industry sectors. for example, almost 28% of farm workers are undocumented, a shortage of immigrant labor could lead to food rotting in the fields, higher food prices, and reduced crop yields (Fox Chronicle). The construction industry could lose 14% of its workforce leading to project delays and higher home prices (Fox Chronicle).

Lest we forget, cruelty is the point of the immigration provisions of this bill, which allows for the indefinite detention of immigrant children and charging families $3,500 to reunite with a child who arrived alone at the border. The bill also requires a person seeking asylum to pay an "application fee" of at least $1,000 (Portside). Whatever happened to "give me your huddled masses yearning to be free"? As a Christian, I am reminded that Jesus, Mary, and Joseph were refugees seeking asylum from the murderous regime of Herod and received Temporary Parole Status (TPS) from the Egyptians.

"I needed clothes and you did not clothe me"

The provision of garments for the poor is a recurring theme in the Abrahamic tradition underscoring God's compassion and care for the least of these and further serving as a symbol of God's divine grace and protection. The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is bereft of compassion, care, grace or protection.

This legislation if adopted makes dramatic cuts to programs proving relief to people both at home and abroad, who fall victims to natural and man-made disasters leaving them without food, shelter, and clothing. Drastic reductions in FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund could limit FEMA's ability to respond to hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters. The CDBG-DR program, which helps communities rebuild after disasters, faces significant funding reductions under this bill which could delay the recovery and rebuilding of these communities for decades. And as we discussed earlier cuts to USAID's emergency relief programs could reduce aid for countries facing famine, conflict, and climate-related disasters leading to the loss of life for millions across the globe.

"I was sick and"

The cruelest and most ungodly provisions of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" are those related to healthcare. The bill includes $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next decade resulting in an estimated 10.3 million people losing Medicaid coverage by 2034 and of that number, 7.6 million would become uninsured (Fulcrum). Another 5.1 million Americans would become uninsured because of Congress' refusal to extend enhanced premium tax credits for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces that help people afford their premiums (CAP). The bill eliminates provider taxes, which states use to fund Medicaid. This could reduce payments to hospitals and doctors, leading to staff layoffs and longer wait times for care. These cuts could force hundreds of rural hospitals across the country to close, leaving many rural communities without access to emergency care or specialist services, forcing patients to drive distances over 50 miles for care.

This legislation includes a 40% reduction to NIH funding and over $1 billion in cuts to the National Cancer Institute threatening cancer research, clinical trials, and early detection efforts. The bill includes cuts in FDA funding for drug and vaccine approval programs, potentially slowing the review process for new medications and treatments. The bill reduces CDC funding for infectious disease research, including programs focused on COVID-19, influenza, and emerging health threats. The bill reduces funding for pandemic preparedness, and grants to state and local health departments which could impact disease prevention efforts and the ability to respond to future health crises.

Cuts to long-term care to vulnerable elderly and disabled Americans could reduce funding for nursing homes and adult daycare facilities forcing many of them to shut down or provide limited services. Forty percent of children under the age of 18 are enrolled in Medicaid or the CHIP program cuts to these programs endanger the health of millions of children.

To harm the weak and vulnerable in our society for the benefit of the wealthy is a sin "If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." - 1 John 3:17-18.

Vice-President Hubert Humphrey once s poke about government treatment of the weakest members of society and reminds us that "The ultimate moral test of any government is the way it treats three groups of its citizens. First, those in the dawn of life -- our children. Second, those in the shadows of life -- our needy, our sick, our handicapped. Third, those in the twilight of life -- our elderly." Humphrey further stated that "On all three counts the Republicans have failed this basic test of political morality."

"in prison and you did not look after me"

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes funding for the building of immigration prisons expected to house over 100,000 immigrant detainees, the Department of Homeland Security is increasing the number of ICE agents and is using these agents to retain and send immigrants to prisons in foreign countries without due process of law. The Bible reminds us that the Lord is watching and will hold us accountable. "To crush underfoot all prisoners in the land, to deny people their rights before the Most High, to deprive them of justice would not the Lord see such things?" - Lamentations 3:34-36.

This is a plea to the United States Senate to use the Byrd Act and any other tools at your disposal to defeat this monstrous bill, and to lead the way in passing a moral and budget that feeds the hungry by providing SNAP benefits to the poor; provides drinking water that is free from lead, PFAS, and other contaminants; invites in 'the tired, poor huddled masses yearning to be free'; supports nonprofits and charities providing for those in need; fully funds Medicaid and Medicaid expansion; and prioritizes due process and the rule of law.