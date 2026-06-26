Israels continuing attack of Lebanon is the key stumbling block to ending the Iran war



The Trump-Iran Deal: Why Israel's Military is Refusing to Stand Down A historic peace deal has been signed between the US and Iran--but it has triggered an absolute crisis in Israel. In this video, we ...

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Caricture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying to President Trump, VP Nance and Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei he opposes Memorandum of Understanding

As we know a MOU, Memorandum of Understanding ending hostilities between the US and Iran has been agreed to and electronically signed by US President Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian on Wednesday June 17, 2026.

Further negotiations between the countries diplomats were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday. They've been postponed because Iran considered it a violation of the MOU as Israel continues to attack Lebanon. That was included as an integral part of the MOU.

Though Trump has verbally blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even calling him a f--king idiot, the Israeli PM refuses to withdraw the IDF from its continued bombing and occupation of southern Lebanon and doesn't agree with the MOU.

What will it take for Trump to get Netanyahu to end his siege in Lebanon and proceed to end the war in Iran?

It will not be an easy task.

Despite Trump's verbal blasts on Netanyahu they haven't brought the Israeli PM to heel.

Why? Well Trump like all his predecessors before him since Israel was established by the UN in 1948 is a stalwart supporter of Israel.

The Israeli lobby in the US has enormous sway over the Congress which includes most Republicans and Democrats. They have been knee jerk supporters of Israel and will likely resist any concrete actions Trump may want to take.

Israel receives $3 1/2 billion in military aid each year from the US. The US sent $billions more to Israel after Hamas which controls Gaza attacked southern Israel in October 2023 killing some 1200 Israeli's and taking some 250 hostage.

Since then Israel has been committing genocide against the Gaza Palestinian's indiscriminately killing thousands of innocent men, women and children and destroying over 70% of their homes.

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