Israelis Continue to Kill Thousands of Children Unaware The Dead Children Have Come To Be Their Own. by jay janson

There is a universal principle of humanity that transcends religious and sociopolitical boundaries, emphasising the protection and care of children as a fundamental responsibility shared by all of humanity. This principle is rooted in the recognition of children's vulnerability and their inherent right to safety, security, and the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Universal Empathy: The instinct to protect children is deeply embedded in human empathy. People across the world, regardless of their background, tend to respond with concern and a desire to help when they see children in danger or distress.

Israelis have become too numb and dumb in the thralls of their great power to kill to realise they are killing thousands of what amounts to their own children.

Israelis Have Forgotten that Children, by Universally Held Humanitarian Principles, Are Considered to Be Under the Protection of All of Us - That is, of Entire Humanity.





Israelis have as their leader a criminally insane unrepentant serial genocider of women and children





Israelis have come to believe their own propaganda about the Palestinian 'Terrorists' and October 7, 2023?





Of course, by the same reasoning, On October 7, 2023, Hamas invading freedom fighter guerrillas must also have been guilty of killing at least a few of what would amount to be their own children.





But for eleven months Israel has rained death. maiming and terror down upon a more than a million of God's children in Gaza. As of mid-August 2024, UN reported that over 12,300 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza,





Moral and Ethical Responsibility: Across various cultures and ethical systems, there is a common moral imperative to protect children. This responsibility is often seen as inherent to our humanity -- a duty to safeguard those who cannot protect themselves. The well-being of children is often considered a reflection of the moral health of a society.

