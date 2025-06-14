 
Israeli preemptive attack on Iran leaves the Middle East on the boiling point

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On Friday the 13th, as the Middle East slept on the first day of the region's weekend, Israel launched a massive preemptive strike on Iranian territory. The secret operation, codenamed "Rising Lion", targeted nuclear facilities, missile production sites, nuclear scientists and high-ranking military officials, marking the most significant escalation between the two nations in decades.

The Strike: Targets and Impact

According to Israeli military sources, over 200 aircraft participated in the operation, striking key Iranian infrastructure across multiple provinces. Notable targets included:

Natanz Nuclear Facility: Iran's primary uranium enrichment site suffered heavy damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed no radiation leaks but acknowledged significant structural destruction.

Khondab and Khorramabad Sites: These strategically vital nuclear and missile development centers were also hit.

Tehran: Explosions rocked the capital, including near the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Residential areas were targeted, leading to civilian casualties.

Iranian state media confirmed the deaths of several top officials, including IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, and nuclear scientists Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

Mossad's Covert Operations

Analysts recall that Israel carried out a military exercise several weeks ago concerning refueling while in-flight. The U.S. had evacuated troops and some personnel from areas in the Middle East ahead of the attack, signaling that while the U.S. might not have participated in the attack, Washington was well aware of Israeli's plans.

Israeli security sources revealed that Mossad had carried out a series of covert operations inside Iran prior to the strikes. These operations focused on neutralizing Iran's strategic missile systems and air defense capabilities. The campaign consisted of three phases:

First Phase: Mossad commando cells deployed precision-guided weapon systems near Iranian air defense sites, launching a simultaneous missile barrage during the Israeli attack.

Second Phase: Advanced offensive systems were planted on vehicles to destroy Iranian air defense systems threatening Israeli fighter jets.

Third Phase: A drone base was established deep inside Iran, with drones launched at surface-to-surface missile sites near Tehran.

Iran's Response: Retaliation and Mobilization

In retaliation, Iran launched approximately 100 drones toward Israeli territory. Most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems, and the government briefly issued a nationwide alert before lifting it later that morning. Iran has vowed further retaliation, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warning Israel to "expect severe punishment."

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
