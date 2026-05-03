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General News    H3'ed 5/3/26  

Israeli occupation of Lebanon threatens civil war amid growing devastation

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Lebanon stands on the brink of a new civil war. A 25-year-long civil war in Lebanon was fought from 1975 to 1990.

Analysts warn that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be hoping to push Lebanon into a civil war, and take advantage of the chaos to permanently occupy Lebanon, with the approval of the US and its allies.

While Lebanese society is split between those who support Hezbollah, and those who oppose them, there is a growing segment of society who view the Israeli occupation as a bigger and more imminent threat than the armed resistance party, Hezbollah, who are fighting the Israeli invaders.

Israel has said they will always occupy Lebanon, even after Hezbollah has been disarmed. The Lebanese can see themselves as the 'new Gaza' and some don't want to surrender.

Lebanon is one-third Christian, and they see the death, torture and brutality the Christians suffer from the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, the birthplace of Christianity.

Hezbollah asks: how can you lay down your arms while under a brutal military occupation which has wiped out large swaths of the south of Lebanon?

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has made recent statements which indicate he wants Hezbollah disarmed, and hopes direct talks with Israel will end the occupation and release of prisoners held by Israel.

Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem said, "We will not give up our weapons... and the Israeli enemy will not remain on a single inch of our occupied land."

Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon and Gaza are drawing intensified international scrutiny, not only for widespread structural destruction but also for incidents involving religious sites and symbols. Together, these developments point to a broader and increasingly controversial strategy that extends beyond conventional military objectives.

Expanding Destruction in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces have significantly expanded the scope of destruction in southern Lebanon, aiming to establish a depopulated buffer zone exceeding 800 square kilometers. The effort reportedly involves private contractors with demolition expertise and forms part of a broader strategy to impose a new security reality while preventing the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese civilians.

Satellite imagery, including visuals attributed to Boeing, along with verified video footage captured after the April 16 ceasefire announcement, indicates an accelerated pace of destruction. Bulldozers, excavators, and armored vehicles have been widely deployed in large-scale demolition operations across border areas.

Parallel Developments in Gaza

In Gaza, satellite analysis reveals a similar pattern. Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October that ended a two-year war, Israeli forces have continued demolishing structures on a daily basis. According to an analysis by The New York Times using Planet Labs satellite imagery, more than 2,500 buildings have been destroyed since the ceasefire began.

Israeli officials justify these operations as necessary to eliminate tunnels and booby-trapped structures, asserting that Hamas and other factions embed military infrastructure within civilian areas. The military maintains that these actions are part of efforts to demilitarize Gaza.

Entire neighborhoods such as Shuja'iyya have been reduced to rubble within weeks of the ceasefire, based on comparative satellite imagery.

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Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Fear; Israeli Attack On Convoy; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Fascism; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli Pressure On US; Israeli_Propaganda; Military, Add Tags

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