Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed that America wants to extend the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanese and Israeli representatives will hold talks in Washington on Thursday, with Ambassador Simon Karam heading the Lebanese delegation.

The meeting will focus on extending the truce and setting a framework for direct negotiations.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the goal of the talks is to stop the military conflict, end Israel's occupation in the South, and to deploy the Lebanese army along internationally recognized borders.

Hezbollah party MP Hassan Fadlallah, called for a sustained ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, the return of displaced residents, the release of detainees, and reconstruction.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on April 19, that Israeli troops in Lebanon would use "full force" if threatened.

Israeli media reported on April 19 that Israel has divided the areas it controls in southern Lebanon into three distinct zones following the ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese government. According to the report, this layered security structure reflects a broader military and strategic doctrine aimed at reshaping the operational landscape along the northern border.

The Israeli imposed buffer zone allows Israel to continue a full scale war against the Lebanese homeowners and civilian population in the South forever, without out accountability and with impunity.

The first zone, referred to as the "red line," encompasses the front row of villages directly adjacent to the Israeli-Lebanese border. Most of the infrastructure in this area has reportedly been destroyed, and Israeli sources claim that no Hezbollah fighters remain there. In several locations, Israeli ground forces have established fixed military positions, signaling a sustained presence despite the ceasefire.

The second zone, known as the "yellow line," extends between 6 and 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory. This concept mirrors a similar model implemented in Gaza, where Israel has maintained control over significant portions of land following the October 2025 ceasefire. The stated objective in southern Lebanon is to prevent rocket fire into northern Israel. Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces remain deployed in this zone, and sporadic clashes continue, particularly around Hezbollah strongholds such as Bint Jbeil.

The third zone stretches up to the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometers from the border. In this deeper area, Israel seeks to assert control primarily through firepower and surveillance positions rather than continuous troop deployment.

When announcing the 10-day ceasefire last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces would remain in what he described as an "enhanced security zone" in southern Lebanon. This buffer zone, extending from the Mediterranean coast to the Syrian border and roughly 10 kilometers in width, is intended to shield northern Israeli communities from attacks.

Lebanese citizens see this buffer zone as a land-grab and know from experience that this arrangement may evolve into a long-term or even permanent occupation of southern territories. Israel held a brutal military occupation of South Lebanon for 18 years, during which the citizens were tortured and imprisoned at Kiam, including women and children.

Israeli military and political sources have indicated a high level of alert amid fears that the ceasefire with Iran could collapse. Reports suggest that both Israel and the United States are preparing contingency plans, with Iranian energy infrastructure potentially becoming targets if hostilities resume.

Analysts argue that Israel may be leveraging the Lebanese front to influence broader geopolitical dynamics, particularly ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations. Some experts suggest that escalating tensions in Lebanon could pressure Iran into adopting a more rigid stance, thereby complicating diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Others point to internal Israeli debates following the ceasefire with Iran, questioning the effectiveness of the recent conflict if it failed to achieve its primary Israeli objective of weakening or toppling the Iranian regime. According to this perspective, both political and military leadership in Israel are maintaining ready-to-execute plans that could be activated when conditions permit.

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