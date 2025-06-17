Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the most dangerous leader in the world



Netanyahu Warns Iran After Strikes: 'More Is On the Way' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday addressed the people of Iran, calling on them to stand up for their .freedom..

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Newsweek) Details DMCA



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while addressing people of Iran and calling for them to bring regime change

Question: Who is the most dangerous leader in the world?

It isn't Mr. unpredictable Donald Trump, or Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or Chinese President Xi.

It is none other than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He was the one that initiated aggression by the bombing of Iran last Friday the 13th of June by sending the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) attacking Iranian nuclear sites, killing Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists while saying it was all meant to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

That was a ruse of course. In fact Trump's Director of US National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has stated Iran's not developing a nuclear weapon.

Yes Iran has increased its enrichment of uranium after Trump m his first term as president withdrew the US from the nuclear deal signed by Iran in 2015. Iran said if the deal was null and void then it wasn't restricted to conform to the deals limits. Which by the way was not illegal.

Plus Iran is part of the NPT (Non Proliferation Treaty) which allows Iran to enrich uranium for peaceful means.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has said it is un-Islamic for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon but his words have been dismissed out of hand.

Now Netanyahu has said he wants to assassinate Khamenei and bring regime change to Iran.

It is true there are many dissenters in Iran that oppose Khamenei. Yet in light of Israel's aggression on Iran, the majority of people support the regime and want Iran to retaliate against the State of Israel.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).