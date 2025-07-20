Israel, with friends like you, I wonder who are my enemies

Friends forever!

It's scrawled in our yearbooks.

Friends to the bitter end,

To the bloodless, cold, boney-fingered end.

Who needs enemies

When your friend squeezes

The blood from your heart

And gives you nightmares.

Not just eyeless, but

Spineless,

And heartless in Gaza,

I ask you,my friend,

Who needs enemies when you

Cover my head with a bag

And tell me when I can look.

Who needs enemies

When your friend razes a Gazan town

And tells the people who lived there to go to hell.

With friends like that

Maybe I should be chewing my water

And calling the moon the sun.

Oh, and the earth that I call "Mother",

Maybe you think it is Father Earth -

Warlike, punishing, single-minded,

Cruel.