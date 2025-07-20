Israel, with friends like you, I wonder who are my enemies

Friends forever!
It's scrawled in our yearbooks.
Friends to the bitter end,
To the bloodless, cold, boney-fingered end.
Who needs enemies
When your friend squeezes
The blood from your heart
And gives you nightmares.
Not just eyeless, but
Spineless,
And heartless in Gaza,
I ask you,my friend,
Who needs enemies when you
Cover my head with a bag
And tell me when I can look.
Who needs enemies
When your friend razes a Gazan town
And tells the people who lived there to go to hell.
With friends like that
Maybe I should be chewing my water
And calling the moon the sun.
Oh, and the earth that I call "Mother",
Maybe you think it is Father Earth -
Warlike, punishing, single-minded,
Cruel.