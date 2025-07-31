Israel teaches us how not to be.
What not to do, Look!
This is how a country breaks with
The most basic code of human conduct,
The unwritten and unacknowledged
Code of moral restraint,
A kind of red line
That has saved us over and over from drowning
In the sickening depths upon which our humanity floats.
I can hear Jung saying,
(Pipe poised two inches from his lips),
What do you expect?
If you don't assimilate your shadow,
You are in the uncharted territory of Freud's Id.
Now that more powerful weapons are available
To modern "civilized" countries
Who have not taken Jung's warning seriously,
Irruptions of the shadow have become normalized.
. . . And useful,
In the hands of leaders like Netanyahu
Who are pleased to let their shadow
Do the dirty work.
Reminds me of the golem in Singer's novel,
Where a clay giant comes to life
And becomes unmanageable.
So what do they do? They draft him!
That's a good plan!
The army is a good placement
For an unruly colossus made of clay!
How could any sane country
Behave like Israel?, we ask naively.
The answer is, Israel isn't sane.
Neither was the United States sane when it dropped
Nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
And napalmed Vietnam.
Or Stalin (mastermind of the Great Purge (1936 - 1938),
And neither was Germany sane
When it allowed Hilter's infernal machinery of state
To exterminate Jews by the millions.
Hamas made a terrible mistake by massacring
1200 Israeli,s and taking 200 hostages on October 7,
Unleashing Israel's My Hyde,
The anesthetized monster that shares the basement
Of our Nightmares,
That we keep tethered to the wall
By a rotten clothesline.
If we think we are incapable
Of following in Israel's footsteps we need to think again.
We are not just capable, we are complicit.
We let it happen,
And by letting it happen he condoned it.
And by condoning it
We have made it just that much easier for
A world to exist
Where other unassimilated shadows are untethered.
Picture a world with Golems
Running amuck,
Running the military,
Guarding the border,
Trashing the White House,
Crashing in the streets
Dismantling whatever we mean
By "civilization".