Israel teaches us how not to be.

What not to do, Look!

This is how a country breaks with

The most basic code of human conduct,

The unwritten and unacknowledged

Code of moral restraint,

A kind of red line

That has saved us over and over from drowning

In the sickening depths upon which our humanity floats.

I can hear Jung saying,

(Pipe poised two inches from his lips),

What do you expect?

If you don't assimilate your shadow,

You are in the uncharted territory of Freud's Id.

Now that more powerful weapons are available

To modern "civilized" countries

Who have not taken Jung's warning seriously,

Irruptions of the shadow have become normalized.

. . . And useful,

In the hands of leaders like Netanyahu

Who are pleased to let their shadow

Do the dirty work.

Reminds me of the golem in Singer's novel,

Where a clay giant comes to life

And becomes unmanageable.

So what do they do? They draft him!

That's a good plan!

The army is a good placement

For an unruly colossus made of clay!

How could any sane country

Behave like Israel?, we ask naively.

The answer is, Israel isn't sane.

Neither was the United States sane when it dropped

Nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

And napalmed Vietnam.

Or Stalin (mastermind of the Great Purge (1936 - 1938),

And neither was Germany sane

When it allowed Hilter's infernal machinery of state

To exterminate Jews by the millions.

Hamas made a terrible mistake by massacring

1200 Israeli,s and taking 200 hostages on October 7,

Unleashing Israel's My Hyde,

The anesthetized monster that shares the basement

Of our Nightmares,

That we keep tethered to the wall

By a rotten clothesline.

If we think we are incapable

Of following in Israel's footsteps we need to think again.

We are not just capable, we are complicit.

We let it happen,

And by letting it happen he condoned it.

And by condoning it

We have made it just that much easier for

A world to exist

Where other unassimilated shadows are untethered.

Picture a world with Golems

Running amuck,

Running the military,

Guarding the border,

Trashing the White House,

Crashing in the streets

Dismantling whatever we mean

By "civilization".