 
Login/Register Login | Register
347 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Israel supports the Druze in Syria to sow divisions

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has occupied more territory in Syria, under a pretext of defending the Druze, a minority in Syria.

The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for an immediate end to Israeli airstrikes.

"I strongly condemn Israel's continued and escalating violations of Syria's sovereignty, including multiple air strikes in Damascus and other cities," Pedersen wrote in a post on X.

"I call for these attacks to cease at once and for Israel to stop endangering Syrian civilians and to respect international law and Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and independence," he added.

Israel targeted the gardens of the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Friday in a series of almost daily airstrikes across Syria in multiple locations.

During the 24-year dictatorship of President Assad of Syria, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in what became almost routine. The attacks were all unprovoked, and were never retaliated upon. Israel had hit weapon storages used by Iran and Hezbollah. Assad was part of the "Axis of Resistance" and acted as a storehouse, and transit point for weapons coming from Iran to Lebanon.

On December 8, 2024, the "Axis" was broken, as Assad fled. Immediately, Syria became free of all Iranian agents and Hezbollah operatives. Israel began airstrikes across Syria destroying all military capabilities and leaving the new Syrian government devoid of any military assets other than hand guns and bullets.

Despite statements by the Damascus administration of President Ahmed Sharaa that he wanted no conflict with Israel, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept up almost daily military pressure, which included an invasion and occupation of strategic territory near Damascus.

The violence began earlier this week in Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, after a controversial audio recording slamming the Prophet Muhammad was circulated online and attributed to a Druze cleric, but the cleric denied any connection.

Clashes quickly spread to nearby Ashrafiyat Sahnaya and to parts of the Suwayda region, home to the majority of Syria's Druze.

Syrian state media reported Thursday that local officials, including governors from Suwayda, Quneitra, and the Damascus countryside, met with Druze representatives and agreed on an initial ceasefire in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya. A joint committee was also reportedly established to help stabilize the situation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held an emergency meeting late Wednesday, following reports of intensifying violence. The IDF conducted a "warning strike" on an armed group reportedly preparing to attack Druze civilians in southern Syria. The IDF later evacuated three wounded Druze from Syria to Israeli hospitals via the Golan Heights.

"Israel will not allow harm to come to the Druze community in Syria," the joint statement from Netanyahu and Katz read. "We have a deep commitment to our Druze brothers in Israel, who share historic and familial ties with the Druze across the border."

In 1948, many Druze volunteered for the Israeli army, which resulted in the preservation of the original Druze villages. In the years since the establishment of Israel, the Druze have maintained solidarity with Israel, while shunning Arab and resistance movements.

The Druze believe in one God, and are often classified as a branch of Isma'ilism, but Druze do not accept converts. Druze scripture includes the Old and New Testaments, the Qur'an, the works of Plato and their own work, The Epistles of Wisdom. The Druze, while influenced by Islam and other faiths, are their own religion.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel; Israel Election; Israel Embassy; Israel Firsters; Israel Gaza Talks; Israel Idf; Israel Nukes; Israel On The Potomac; Israeli Spies; Syria Revolution; (more...) Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Golan Heights; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Refugees; Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Syrian Truce; Syrian Withdrawal, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend