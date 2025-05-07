Israel supports the Druze in Syria to sow divisions

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has occupied more territory in Syria, under a pretext of defending the Druze, a minority in Syria.

The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for an immediate end to Israeli airstrikes.

"I strongly condemn Israel's continued and escalating violations of Syria's sovereignty, including multiple air strikes in Damascus and other cities," Pedersen wrote in a post on X.

"I call for these attacks to cease at once and for Israel to stop endangering Syrian civilians and to respect international law and Syria's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and independence," he added.

Israel targeted the gardens of the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Friday in a series of almost daily airstrikes across Syria in multiple locations.

During the 24-year dictatorship of President Assad of Syria, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in what became almost routine. The attacks were all unprovoked, and were never retaliated upon. Israel had hit weapon storages used by Iran and Hezbollah. Assad was part of the "Axis of Resistance" and acted as a storehouse, and transit point for weapons coming from Iran to Lebanon.

On December 8, 2024, the "Axis" was broken, as Assad fled. Immediately, Syria became free of all Iranian agents and Hezbollah operatives. Israel began airstrikes across Syria destroying all military capabilities and leaving the new Syrian government devoid of any military assets other than hand guns and bullets.

Despite statements by the Damascus administration of President Ahmed Sharaa that he wanted no conflict with Israel, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept up almost daily military pressure, which included an invasion and occupation of strategic territory near Damascus.

The violence began earlier this week in Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, after a controversial audio recording slamming the Prophet Muhammad was circulated online and attributed to a Druze cleric, but the cleric denied any connection.

Clashes quickly spread to nearby Ashrafiyat Sahnaya and to parts of the Suwayda region, home to the majority of Syria's Druze.

Syrian state media reported Thursday that local officials, including governors from Suwayda, Quneitra, and the Damascus countryside, met with Druze representatives and agreed on an initial ceasefire in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya. A joint committee was also reportedly established to help stabilize the situation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held an emergency meeting late Wednesday, following reports of intensifying violence. The IDF conducted a "warning strike" on an armed group reportedly preparing to attack Druze civilians in southern Syria. The IDF later evacuated three wounded Druze from Syria to Israeli hospitals via the Golan Heights.

"Israel will not allow harm to come to the Druze community in Syria," the joint statement from Netanyahu and Katz read. "We have a deep commitment to our Druze brothers in Israel, who share historic and familial ties with the Druze across the border."

In 1948, many Druze volunteered for the Israeli army, which resulted in the preservation of the original Druze villages. In the years since the establishment of Israel, the Druze have maintained solidarity with Israel, while shunning Arab and resistance movements.

The Druze believe in one God, and are often classified as a branch of Isma'ilism, but Druze do not accept converts. Druze scripture includes the Old and New Testaments, the Qur'an, the works of Plato and their own work, The Epistles of Wisdom. The Druze, while influenced by Islam and other faiths, are their own religion.

