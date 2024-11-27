

Israel's Own Leaders Incite Anti-Semitism by

Ordering Jewish Pilots to Murder Thousands of Children





Anti-Semitism has a long and tragic history, rooted in various cultural, economic, religious, and political factors, yet at the same time, anyone with half an education can reel off names of the inordinate number of renowned Jewish thinkers, philosophers, inventors, composers, physicians, artists, singers, musicians, educators, actors, movie producing moguls and comedians revered as seminal contributors to Western civilisation from Maimonides and Spinoza through Einstein and beyond. A student of human history cannot but be amazed at this impressively high proportion of beloved and respected household names being of Jewish descent. Sociologists tend to attribute this disproportionately high number of geniuses and great achieving stars in the firmament of human development in the West to the emphasis given to study and learning in Jewish religious observance, stressed as an obligatory search for moral intelligence.





Below are some of the major reasons or false accusations (libels) that have fueled anti-Semitic attitudes and actions throughout history:





1. The Deicide charge, namely that Jews were responsible for the death of Christ.

In early Christian history, some theologians blamed Jews for the crucifixion of Jesus despite it having been a widely used Roman form of execution. During the Nazi era, Martin Luther's writings were used to justify the persecution of Jews. What Martin Luther wrote about Jews is a salient example of libel. Luther advocated for extreme measures, urging rulers to take the following actions against Jews:

Burning Synagogues and Schools: He recommended that Jewish places of worship and education be destroyed.

Banning Public Worship: He suggested that Jews be prohibited from publicly practicing their faith.

Confiscating Property and Texts: Luther advised confiscating Jewish religious texts and even seizing Jewish homes.

Labor and Expulsion: He proposed that Jewish people be forced into labor and eventually expelled from Christian lands if they refused to convert Luther's language in his writings is harsh and dehumanizing, contributing to centuries of anti-Semitic rhetoric. He called Jews "poisonous" and compared them to diseases that needed to be eradicated from Christian society.





Most modern Christian denominations, including those within the Lutheran tradition, have officially repudiated Martin Luther's anti-Semitic writings and no longer uphold his libel against Jews,

