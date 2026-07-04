Israel's Greatest Fear Revisited: An America Less Committed

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The US-Israel relationship has been regarded as one of the most durable strategic partnerships in modern international politics. Successive American administrations have provided Israel with extensive military, political, intelligence, diplomatic, and economic support, often shielding it from international criticism and blocking resolutions perceived as hostile to Israeli interests in global institutions.

However, recent developments suggest that the traditionally unquestioned nature of this alliance may be entering a new phase. Growing tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, combined with Washington's evolving approach toward Iran and regional diplomacy, have raised questions about the future of American support for Israel and the broader balance of power in the Middle East.

Israel's Greatest Strategic Concern

US military aid, diplomatic protection, intelligence cooperation, and political backing have enabled Israel to maintain a significant strategic advantage in the region. The United States has repeatedly used its influence in international forums to defend Israel from sanctions and condemnations, while powerful pro-Israel lobbying organizations, most notably AIPAC, have played an influential role in shaping American policy toward Israel.

John J. Mearsheimer is an American political scientist and international relations scholar. He is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago.

In 2006, Mearsheimer co-authored "The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy", which exposes AIPAC, the Israel lobby, as central in establishing the U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

According to Haaretz, a major Israeli media, it was AIPAC which spent the most money in any US House Primary in US history, to defeat US Representative Thomas Massie in an election on May 19.

Afterwards, outraged Kentucky voters chanted extreme curses upon Israel and AIPAC. Americans, across party lines, are disgusted with the influence of AIPAC representing Israel, a foreign state, while manipulating American elections.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon reportedly once remarked that Israel's greatest fear was not the Arab world or Iran, but "waking up one morning and discovering that American support was no longer there."

Today, that long-standing concern appears more relevant than ever.

Trump's Warning to Netanyahu

During a reportedly tense phone conversation held at the height of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Trump urged Netanyahu not to retaliate militarily. According to reports, Trump warned the Israeli leader, "You should be very careful about what you do, because you may soon find yourself facing Iran alone."

"If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world," US Vice President J.D. Vance said, while defending President Donald Trump's newly signed memorandum with Iran.

Vance also criticized Israel for the attacks on Beirut in which the majority killed were innocent civilians, and risked the Trump diplomatic efforts to stop the war.

Unlike previous American presidents who often accommodated Israeli concerns even during periods of disagreement, Trump has shown a tendency to resist pressure and demand compliance from allies as well as adversaries.

As a result, the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu increasingly appears less like a traditional alliance between strategic partners and more like a power struggle between two leaders accustomed to dominating political narratives.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).