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Israel may partially withdraw from Lebanon: interview with Mohammed Shamsideen

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and poltical commentator

On June 21, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, promised to keep Israeli occupation forces inside Lebanon regardless of US President Donald Trump's directives. The occupation and continuous attacks on Lebanon by Israel may break the US-Iran agreement for a ceasefire on all fronts.

On June 20, Israel instructed their troops to "hold its fire" after bowing to intense pressure from the Oval Office.

Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to talk directly in Washington on June 23, with the Israelis pushing for intensified negotiations.

"We have achieved tremendous accomplishments, and we will not relinquish them," said Netanyahu on June 21, and added, "As prime minister of Israel, I insist on this unequivocally, and nothing will change it."

Netanyahu wants to appear stronger than Trump and capable of getting his own way even if it is not in America's interest. Many critics of the Trump decision to carry out an unprovoked attack on Iran, which has cost American lives, cost billions of dollars, and damaged the economy, have claimed the war was being fought by the US at the behest of Israel.

Hezbollah has not attacked Israeli territory since June 14; however, it has continued to target troops in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised address, that Israeli troops "remaining on Lebanese land is impossible."

"There are no security zones for Israel" we have a national army that deploys, and it is responsible for preserving sovereignty, and it is who we cooperate with," Qassem said, while adding, "Israel is an aggressor and must leave."

On June 21, Iranian media reported that Tehran would suspend all negotiations with the US if Israel does not withdraw from south Lebanon.

Israeli Channel 12 reported June 21, citing senior officials, that Israel was considering "small withdrawals" from some areas in southern Lebanon. The report said discussions were held on June 20 and June 21 with officials concerning the possibility that Trump would request a troop withdrawal from south Lebanon.

According to the NYT, a recent US intelligence report stated Netanyahu is likely to continue military attacks in Lebanon, despite the cease-fire deal between the US and Iran that specifically calls for a halt to fighting in Lebanon.

In surveys by the Israel Democracy Institute, the Israeli public is split, with about 46.5% preferring a diplomatic agreement with Lebanon, while 46% favor continued military attacks.

The majority of Israelis are deeply dissatisfied with Netanyahu's handling of regional conflicts, with most believing his strategies have failed to eliminate the threat. More than 130,000 people rallied on June 20 in Tel Aviv to voice their opposition Netanyahu.

According to the Israeli group called "Looking the Occupation in the Eye," who care about human rights and Israel, while opposing the occupation, "Netanyahu bears responsibility for what may be considered the greatest strategic failure in Israel's history."

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Lebanese journalist Mohamed Shamsedeen for his insight in the current volatile situation.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing the aggression against Lebanon despite international and American opposition. In your opinion, will Donald Trump be able to force Netanyahu to stop his war on Lebanon?

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I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

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Strong Nations Know When Leadership Must Change

One does not have to oppose Israel to question Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership. In fact, many of his strongest critics are Israelis who believe that his decisions have damaged Israel's long-term security, international standing, and democratic institutions.

Military power can achieve tactical victories, but it cannot by itself produce lasting political solutions. If a conflict continues without clear strategic objectives, it risks becoming an end in itself rather than a means of achieving peace and security. That is the concern increasingly expressed by many analysts, former Israeli security officials, and a significant portion of the Israeli public.

A government's first responsibility is to improve its nation's security. When years of military confrontation leave regional tensions unresolved, international isolation growing, and domestic divisions deepening, it is reasonable to ask whether a different political strategy is needed. Asking that question is not anti-Israel; it is a legitimate assessment of leadership.

The Middle East does not need another cycle of escalation. It needs leaders who understand that lasting security depends not only on military strength but also on diplomacy, realistic objectives, and the willingness to seize opportunities for peace when they arise. History will judge leaders not only by the wars they wage, but by whether they knew when it was time to end them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2026 at 7:05:38 AM

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