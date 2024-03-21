 
Israel is starving Gaza

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

At least one UNRWA staff member was killed after Israel targeted a food distribution center in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on March 13. Another 22 UNRWA workers were injured in the attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

On March 14, the IDF released a statement to the US media CBS news, that the IDF has precisely targeted a 'Hamas Operations Unit' based on intelligence, which the IDF claims were distributing humanitarian aid to 'terrorists'.

UNRWA confirmed that the aid distribution center attacked was on a list of UN-supported facilities across Gaza which are by international law to be safe for civilians and aid workers alike. By Israel attacking known humanitarian sites, such as food centers, schools and clinics, the IDF is declaring that there is nowhere safe in Gaza, or in southern Gaza, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed all civilians to gather for safety.

The UN has warned that the people in Gaza are close to famine from lack of food aid during the current and ongoing bombardment of civilian homes and infrastructure.

Over 30 people have died recently from lack of food and water, and many were children.

Open Arms

On March 12, a Spanish ship, 'Open Arms', left Cyprus for Gaza. It is expected to arrive on Friday, March 15, carrying 200 tons of aid.

This desperate attempt to stave off famine in Gaza is the brain-child of Spanish-American celebrity chef, Jose' Andre's, founder of the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK).

WCK has Palestinians building a jetty in Gaza, utilizing rubble and materials from bombed buildings, which will play a role in offloading the food and supplies. This jetty is a temporary structure and in not related to the pier the US is planning.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

