 
Login/Register Login | Register
115 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

"Israel is expanding occupied territories at the expense of Syrian lands", interview with Andrey Ontikov

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On December 9, Egypt accused Israel of illegally seizing a buffer zone in Syria. The area extends from the Golan Heights almost to the outskirts of Damascus. Israel troops and weaponry are now within hiking distance of the capital of Syria.

Syria is now under the administration of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an armed opposition group from Idlib, which had been supported prior to 2017 by a covert CIA program. President Trump cut the funding in 2017, but Turkish President Erdogan continued to support the group.

In the chaos after the fall of the Assad regime, Israel wasted no time to take advantage of the security lapse and invaded Syria from the Occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said this was a temporary measure set up for defense of the Israeli border.

Egypt and the other Arab League member states are nervously watching as Israel takes advantage of the weakness and chaos in Syria to carry out yet another land grab.

Last summer, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel's occupation of Palestine is in violation of international law. Now, Israel has added more occupied land in Syria to its long list of stolen territories.

The Israeli Defense Forces have also carried out airstrikes on December 9 across Syria, taking out air defense systems, missiles and military infrastructure. Currently, there is no national army existing in Syria. All facilities lay vacant as soldiers and officers fled following and during the fall of the Assad regime on December 8.

The Golan Heights were captured by Israel from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War. The United Nations recognizes the Golan as an Israeli occupied land which should be returned to Syria in a peace agreement between the two countries.

On March 25, 2019, President Donald Trump gave away the Golan to Israel, and officially recognized Israeli sovereignty. Netanyahu hailed the move by Trump as historic.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the move was not recognized internationally.

Israel invaded Gaza following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and Israeli cabinet ministers have called for annexing Gaza and the Occupied West Bank. On October 1, 2024, Israel invaded the south of Lebanon.

In the absence of a legitimate government in Syria, and with Trump taking office next month, Israel may try to annex this new land grab in Syria.

Steven Sahiounie at MidEastDiscourse reached out to Andrey Ontikov, a Special Correspondent at Izvestia daily newspaper, in Moscow and a political commentator specializing in the Middle East.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Recently, Aleppo fell into the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and later Hama and Damascus fell. In your opinion, how could a militia group be so powerful to oust the Syrian Arab Army?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel; Israel And Us Relations; Israel Bombs Syria; Israel Nukes; Israel Presidency; Israel Syria Conflict; Syria; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Refugees; (more...) Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Syrian Truce; Syrian Withdrawal, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend