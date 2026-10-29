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Israel in America's Mirror: From Manifest Destiny to Election Denial

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Israel in America's Mirror
Israel in America's Mirror
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Israel in America's Mirror: From Manifest Destiny to Election Denial

How American Political Culture, Military Power, and the Contradictions of Territorial Expansion Find Their Echoes in Israel

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Abstract

For half a century, American and Israeli politics have displayed striking parallels in territorial expansion, military doctrine, political scandals, institutional polarization, and election denial. This essay examines the historical and psychological foundations of those similarities, with particular attention to the experiences of Native Americans and Palestinians.

Introduction: Two Nations, One Political Mirror

The controversy surrounding Israel's October 27, 2026, parliamentary election offers a remarkable illustration of a phenomenon I have observed for more than fifty years. Following an election that threatened his governing majority, Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Arab political parties had benefited from electoral fraud and foreign interference. Israeli election authorities rejected allegations of systematic electoral misconduct, although police were investigating specific suspected violations. As the votes were being counted, the political language emerging from Netanyahu's camp sounded remarkably familiar to anyone who had followed Donald Trump's response to the 2020 American presidential election.

Trump's repeated allegations of a stolen election transformed a political defeat into a prolonged confrontation over electoral legitimacy. In Israel, allegations concerning Arab voters and political parties similarly raised questions about whether an unfavorable democratic outcome would be accepted as legitimate. The circumstances were not identical, and Israel's final certified election results were still pending. Nevertheless, the resemblance invited a larger historical question: Why do American and Israeli political developments so frequently appear to follow parallel trajectories?

During more than half a century of observing the two countries, I have noticed recurring similarities extending far beyond elections. Both nations celebrate pioneering settlement, military strength, technological achievement, and democratic government. Both have experienced political scandals, disputes over judicial authority, legislative polarization, and conflicts over the legitimacy of political leadership. Their military institutions have become increasingly interconnected, while their policies toward Iran have evolved from separate strategic calculations into direct operational cooperation.

Most consequentially, both countries have confronted the moral contradictions of national expansion into territories inhabited by other peoples. The American experience of westward expansion and the displacement of Native Americans provides a revealing historical framework for examining Palestinian dispossession, Israeli settlement policies, and the continuing struggle over sovereignty. My central argument is that Israel's relationship with the United States has developed beyond conventional diplomatic and military cooperation into a broader process of political identification, institutional diffusion, and strategic convergence. Some similarities arise from direct American influence. Others reflect comparable political pressures or recurring historical structures. Distinguishing these mechanisms is essential to understanding the relationship without reducing it to simple imitation.

Pioneers, Immigrants, and the Construction of National Mythology

The United States and Israel emerged under profoundly different historical circumstances. The American republic developed through European colonization, independence from Britain, territorial acquisition, and successive waves of immigration. Israel emerged from the Zionist national movement, Jewish historical attachment to the land, European antisemitism, the Holocaust, the termination of British rule in Palestine, and the Arab–Israeli war of 1948.

Nevertheless, both national movements developed powerful narratives centered on immigration, pioneering settlement, sacrifice, agricultural development, and the creation of a new society. American national mythology celebrated the frontier settler who transformed the wilderness into farms, towns, and cities. Zionist mythology celebrated the halutz, the Jewish pioneer whose agricultural labor and collective settlements symbolized national renewal.

These narratives helped construct national identity and collective purpose. They also contained a fundamental contradiction: territories celebrated as awaiting development were already inhabited by populations possessing their own histories, cultures, communities, and claims to sovereignty. In the American case, Indigenous peoples were frequently portrayed as obstacles to the westward advance of civilization. In Palestine, Zionist settlement and the establishment of Israel became intertwined with competing national claims, land disputes, demographic change, and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): America; American History; American Indian; Elections; Israel; Israel And Palestine; Israel Election; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Iran Conflict; Military; (more...) Scandals, Add Tags  (less...)

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Is Israel Repeating America's History—or Learning the Wrong Lessons From It?

For more than fifty years, I have observed a remarkable pattern in the political development of the United States and Israel. The similarities extend far beyond diplomatic alliances, military assistance, and shared geopolitical interests. They involve national mythology, territorial expansion, political scandals, military doctrines, institutional polarization, and, most recently, the disturbing tendency of political leaders to question the legitimacy of elections when the results threaten their authority. My article examines these parallels from historical, political, and social-psychological perspectives. However, I believe the subject raises questions that deserve further discussion, particularly among historians, political scientists, psychologists, and readers familiar with the histories of both nations.

The First Parallel: The Mythology of the Frontier

American history celebrates pioneers who crossed the continent, established settlements, cultivated land, and built a powerful nation. Israeli national mythology similarly celebrates Jewish pioneers who established agricultural communities and helped create a modern state. Yet both narratives contain a troubling contradiction. The territories described as awaiting development were already inhabited by populations with their own histories, cultures, political institutions, and claims to the land. For Native Americans, American expansion brought forced displacement, broken treaties, military campaigns, and the destruction of political autonomy. For Palestinians, the establishment of Israel and subsequent territorial expansion brought displacement, the loss of homes and communities, military occupation, and continuing struggles over sovereignty. These histories are not identical, but the underlying questions are strikingly similar: Who has the authority to claim a territory? Whose historical attachment deserves recognition? And can a democratic nation justify its expansion while denying another population meaningful political independence?

The Second Parallel: Military Superiority Without Political Resolution

The United States and Israel possess extraordinarily sophisticated military capabilities. Their reliance on air superiority, intelligence, surveillance, advanced weapons, and precision strikes reflects decades of technological development and strategic cooperation. Yet American experiences in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan demonstrate that military superiority does not necessarily produce political victory. Israel's experiences in Lebanon and Gaza raise similar questions. A modern military can destroy infrastructure, eliminate commanders, and achieve tactical objectives. It cannot necessarily eliminate nationalism, political grievances, ideological commitment, or the determination of a population to resist foreign domination. The history of warfare repeatedly demonstrates that technological superiority and political success are not synonymous.

The Third Parallel: Political Scandals and Institutional Loyalty

From Watergate and Richard Nixon to Yitzhak Rabin's 1977 financial scandal and Benjamin Netanyahu's legal difficulties, both societies have witnessed political crises involving allegations of misconduct by powerful leaders. The scandals themselves differ considerably. What interests me is the political psychology surrounding them. When a political leader faces investigation, supporters may begin interpreting legal accountability as persecution. Personal loyalty becomes confused with national loyalty, while courts, journalists, and investigators are portrayed as enemies of the political community. The psychological process is familiar: identification with a political leader becomes so powerful that criticism of the individual is experienced as an attack on the group itself. At that point, the defense of democracy can become indistinguishable from the defense of one political personality.

The Fourth Parallel: The Politics of Election Denial

Donald Trump's response to the 2020 presidential election established an especially troubling example of political leadership challenging electoral legitimacy without sufficient evidence of widespread fraud. Recent allegations surrounding Israel's October 2026 election raise comparable concerns. When political leaders question electoral outcomes because the results threaten their political position, they risk weakening public confidence in the very institutions that make democratic government possible. The issue becomes even more serious when the political participation of minority citizens is portrayed as inherently suspicious. Democracy cannot depend upon accepting election results only when one's preferred political party wins. Nor can the legitimate votes of minority citizens be treated as less democratic than those of the majority.

The Fifth Parallel: Iran and the Evolution of a Shared Enemy

Before 1979, both the United States and Israel maintained important relationships with Iran under Mohammad Reza Shah. The Islamic Revolution transformed those relationships, although American and Israeli policies did not immediately become identical. The Iran-Contra affair demonstrated that even governments publicly describing Iran as an adversary could engage in clandestine strategic cooperation. Over subsequent decades, however, American and Israeli policies increasingly converged around Iran's nuclear program, regional influence, and military capabilities. By 2025 and 2026, this convergence had developed into direct military operations. This history raises an additional question: To what extent do closely allied nations gradually adopt one another's definitions of threats, enemies, and acceptable military responses?

The Psychological Dimension

As a clinical neuropsychologist, I am particularly interested in the mechanisms through which political behavior spreads between societies. Social identity theory helps explain how individuals and communities construct their identities through group membership and comparison with others. Social learning theory suggests how behaviors can be acquired through observation of influential models. The United States has exercised enormous political, cultural, technological, and military influence on Israel. American political rhetoric, campaign strategies, security doctrines, and institutional practices circulate through extensive networks connecting the two countries. However, the relationship is not exclusively one-directional. Israeli military technologies, security practices, and political arguments have also influenced American institutions. The important question is whether these interactions have created a process of mutual political reinforcement in which the strengths and weaknesses of both societies increasingly resemble one another.

The Most Important Question: Historical Responsibility

Of all these parallels, I consider the comparison between Native Americans and Palestinians the most consequential. The United States has gradually begun acknowledging some of the injustices committed against Indigenous populations. Historians have challenged traditional accounts of Manifest Destiny, while Native American communities continue to demand recognition, legal rights, and historical accountability. Israel faces its own questions concerning Palestinian displacement, settlement expansion, political rights, and territorial sovereignty. Historical recognition does not require denying a nation's achievements or disregarding its legitimate security concerns. It requires accepting that national accomplishments and historical injustices can coexist. A society becomes more mature when it can examine its own history without treating criticism as an act of betrayal.

My purpose in writing this article is not to suggest that American and Israeli histories are identical, or that every similarity proves conscious imitation. It is to encourage serious examination of recurring political patterns and the consequences they produce. I would welcome readers' views on three questions: Are these similarities primarily the result of American influence, shared political circumstances, or deeper historical processes? Can democratic institutions survive when political loyalty becomes more important than electoral legitimacy and the rule of law? And, most importantly, if Israel has learned so much from America's military and political successes, why has it not learned more from America's historical mistakes? Perhaps the most important measure of a nation's progress is not how successfully it acquires power, but how willing it is to confront the suffering caused by its exercise of that power.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 29, 2026 at 4:42:05 PM

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