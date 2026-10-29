

Israel in America's Mirror

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Israel in America's Mirror: From Manifest Destiny to Election Denial

How American Political Culture, Military Power, and the Contradictions of Territorial Expansion Find Their Echoes in Israel

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Abstract

For half a century, American and Israeli politics have displayed striking parallels in territorial expansion, military doctrine, political scandals, institutional polarization, and election denial. This essay examines the historical and psychological foundations of those similarities, with particular attention to the experiences of Native Americans and Palestinians.

Introduction: Two Nations, One Political Mirror

The controversy surrounding Israel's October 27, 2026, parliamentary election offers a remarkable illustration of a phenomenon I have observed for more than fifty years. Following an election that threatened his governing majority, Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that Arab political parties had benefited from electoral fraud and foreign interference. Israeli election authorities rejected allegations of systematic electoral misconduct, although police were investigating specific suspected violations. As the votes were being counted, the political language emerging from Netanyahu's camp sounded remarkably familiar to anyone who had followed Donald Trump's response to the 2020 American presidential election.

Trump's repeated allegations of a stolen election transformed a political defeat into a prolonged confrontation over electoral legitimacy. In Israel, allegations concerning Arab voters and political parties similarly raised questions about whether an unfavorable democratic outcome would be accepted as legitimate. The circumstances were not identical, and Israel's final certified election results were still pending. Nevertheless, the resemblance invited a larger historical question: Why do American and Israeli political developments so frequently appear to follow parallel trajectories?

During more than half a century of observing the two countries, I have noticed recurring similarities extending far beyond elections. Both nations celebrate pioneering settlement, military strength, technological achievement, and democratic government. Both have experienced political scandals, disputes over judicial authority, legislative polarization, and conflicts over the legitimacy of political leadership. Their military institutions have become increasingly interconnected, while their policies toward Iran have evolved from separate strategic calculations into direct operational cooperation.

Most consequentially, both countries have confronted the moral contradictions of national expansion into territories inhabited by other peoples. The American experience of westward expansion and the displacement of Native Americans provides a revealing historical framework for examining Palestinian dispossession, Israeli settlement policies, and the continuing struggle over sovereignty. My central argument is that Israel's relationship with the United States has developed beyond conventional diplomatic and military cooperation into a broader process of political identification, institutional diffusion, and strategic convergence. Some similarities arise from direct American influence. Others reflect comparable political pressures or recurring historical structures. Distinguishing these mechanisms is essential to understanding the relationship without reducing it to simple imitation.

Pioneers, Immigrants, and the Construction of National Mythology

The United States and Israel emerged under profoundly different historical circumstances. The American republic developed through European colonization, independence from Britain, territorial acquisition, and successive waves of immigration. Israel emerged from the Zionist national movement, Jewish historical attachment to the land, European antisemitism, the Holocaust, the termination of British rule in Palestine, and the Arab–Israeli war of 1948.

Nevertheless, both national movements developed powerful narratives centered on immigration, pioneering settlement, sacrifice, agricultural development, and the creation of a new society. American national mythology celebrated the frontier settler who transformed the wilderness into farms, towns, and cities. Zionist mythology celebrated the halutz, the Jewish pioneer whose agricultural labor and collective settlements symbolized national renewal.

These narratives helped construct national identity and collective purpose. They also contained a fundamental contradiction: territories celebrated as awaiting development were already inhabited by populations possessing their own histories, cultures, communities, and claims to sovereignty. In the American case, Indigenous peoples were frequently portrayed as obstacles to the westward advance of civilization. In Palestine, Zionist settlement and the establishment of Israel became intertwined with competing national claims, land disputes, demographic change, and the displacement of Palestinian communities.

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