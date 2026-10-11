 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H2'ed 10/11/26  

Israel at a Crossroads: Netanyahu’s Future and the Battle Over Gaza, Iran and the West Bank

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Journalist Steven Sahiounie interviewed Dr. Suheil M. Diab, a Palestinian writer and researcher specializing in Israeli and regional affairs, about Israel's upcoming elections, the future of its policies toward Gaza and the West Bank, relations with Iran and the Gulf states, and the political prospects surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Could the elections lead to a change in Israeli policy toward Gaza, the West Bank and Iran, or will major security issues continue regardless of the identity of the next government?

Dr. Suheil M. Diab (SMD): If the current government is replaced by a centrist-to-moderate-right government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, we would likely see varying degrees of change on the Gaza, West Bank and Iran fronts.

Gaza: We could see a greater-than-average policy shift in Gaza. This could include greater flexibility in accepting a long-term ceasefire, greater willingness to accept arrangements involving Egypt and the Gulf states, more flexibility in dealing with the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and potentially giving it a role in administering Gaza, as well as progress on the reconstruction file.

The Gaza issue is essentially an American-led file with Israeli participation and the involvement of a "Board of Peace" chaired by Donald Trump.

The West Bank: The likelihood of a policy change is relatively high. There could be greater flexibility through slowing settlement expansion, curbing settler attacks, improving relations and coordinating positions more closely with the United States, and returning to a policy of "managing" the conflict with the Palestinians rather than pursuing the policy of attempting to

"resolve" or "determine" the conflict associated with Netanyahu's government. The West Bank Is, above all, an Israeli-led file.

Iran: The possibility of a policy change is below average. A future government would continue seeking to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. It would likely continue emphasizing intelligence and cyber operations rather than relying primarily on military action, without fundamentally changing Israel's security doctrine.

At the same time, there could be greater coordination with Washington and a greater willingness to take American interests into consideration, rather than focusing exclusively on Israeli interests. The Iran issue is, to a significant extent, an American-led file.

There are two additional points to consider. Firstly, if a broad Zionist national unity government involving both major political camps is formed, the indicators for change would decline across these areas.

Secondly, if an Arab political party or list participates in the next government, the prospects for policy changes would increase, particularly regarding the West Bank and the possibility of a political settlement with the Palestinians.

2. SS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited the United Arab Emirates and met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. What do you believe were the reasons for this visit? Is there a broader plan being developed between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv?

SMD: In my assessment, Netanyahu's visit to Abu Dhabi-- described as both secretive and public-- was primarily driven by an Israeli need, and by Netanyahu's personal political needs in particular. I do not believe it was a carefully planned bilateral visit between the two sides.

The Emirati side reportedly sought to cancel the meeting in the final hours, but the intervention of the United States prevented that from happening.

The meeting took place at the airport rather than inside a government building, and most of the discussion between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was reportedly held privately.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel; Israel Firsters; Israel Syria Conflict; Israeli Attack On Convoy; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Fascism; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli Pressure On US; Israeli-palestinian; Israeli-us Conflict; (more...) Israeli_Propaganda, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend