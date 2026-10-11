Israel at a Crossroads: Netanyahu’s Future and the Battle Over Gaza, Iran and the West Bank

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Journalist Steven Sahiounie interviewed Dr. Suheil M. Diab, a Palestinian writer and researcher specializing in Israeli and regional affairs, about Israel's upcoming elections, the future of its policies toward Gaza and the West Bank, relations with Iran and the Gulf states, and the political prospects surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Could the elections lead to a change in Israeli policy toward Gaza, the West Bank and Iran, or will major security issues continue regardless of the identity of the next government?

Dr. Suheil M. Diab (SMD): If the current government is replaced by a centrist-to-moderate-right government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, we would likely see varying degrees of change on the Gaza, West Bank and Iran fronts.

Gaza: We could see a greater-than-average policy shift in Gaza. This could include greater flexibility in accepting a long-term ceasefire, greater willingness to accept arrangements involving Egypt and the Gulf states, more flexibility in dealing with the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and potentially giving it a role in administering Gaza, as well as progress on the reconstruction file.

The Gaza issue is essentially an American-led file with Israeli participation and the involvement of a "Board of Peace" chaired by Donald Trump.

The West Bank: The likelihood of a policy change is relatively high. There could be greater flexibility through slowing settlement expansion, curbing settler attacks, improving relations and coordinating positions more closely with the United States, and returning to a policy of "managing" the conflict with the Palestinians rather than pursuing the policy of attempting to

"resolve" or "determine" the conflict associated with Netanyahu's government. The West Bank Is, above all, an Israeli-led file.

Iran: The possibility of a policy change is below average. A future government would continue seeking to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. It would likely continue emphasizing intelligence and cyber operations rather than relying primarily on military action, without fundamentally changing Israel's security doctrine.

At the same time, there could be greater coordination with Washington and a greater willingness to take American interests into consideration, rather than focusing exclusively on Israeli interests. The Iran issue is, to a significant extent, an American-led file.

There are two additional points to consider. Firstly, if a broad Zionist national unity government involving both major political camps is formed, the indicators for change would decline across these areas.

Secondly, if an Arab political party or list participates in the next government, the prospects for policy changes would increase, particularly regarding the West Bank and the possibility of a political settlement with the Palestinians.

2. SS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited the United Arab Emirates and met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. What do you believe were the reasons for this visit? Is there a broader plan being developed between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv?

SMD: In my assessment, Netanyahu's visit to Abu Dhabi-- described as both secretive and public-- was primarily driven by an Israeli need, and by Netanyahu's personal political needs in particular. I do not believe it was a carefully planned bilateral visit between the two sides.

The Emirati side reportedly sought to cancel the meeting in the final hours, but the intervention of the United States prevented that from happening.

The meeting took place at the airport rather than inside a government building, and most of the discussion between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was reportedly held privately.

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