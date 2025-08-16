 
General News      

Israel assassinates journalists in Gaza, while the U.S. shields Netanyahu

By

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On August 10, Israel deliberately targeted a tent near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, killing two Al Jazeera journalists, Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqa. Killed with them were photojournalists Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Alaiwa, and camera assistant Mohammed Noufal.

A sixth journalist succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The attack occurred in an area heavily populated by press teams covering the ongoing conflict.

The office confirmed that the total number of journalists killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza has now reached 238.

Israel does not want their citizens, or the world, to see what the actual situation is inside Gaza. Israel has not allowed foreign reporters to enter Gaza since October 7, 2023, unless they are under Israeli military escort. Israeli media is highly censored by the government.

Foreign journalists are found on the battlefields of conflicts around the world. Often, they enter a place legally, but they also go places prohibited in order to bear witness of the truth. Why arent there any foreign journalists smuggled into Gaza? They could enter clandestinely from either Egypt or Israel.

There are no foreign journalists in Gaza because Israel is shielded, protected, and defended by the U.S. and the threat of American reprisals puts fear into the hearts of western journalists, who could be black-balled if they broke the vow of silence placed on Gaza.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011, and almost immediately, foreign journalists were across Syria reporting on the uprising attempting to over throw the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Damascus soon refused to issue Visas to foreign journalists, but that never stopped them. The journalists simply smuggled themselves in from neighboring borders, such as Turkey, Iraq, and Lebanon.

The American government, at the time headed by President Barack Obama, exerted a great deal of pressure on the US media, and European media followed suit, to highlight atrocities committed by the Assad forces, and never mention the crimes committed by the US-backed rebels.

Marie Colvin was an American journalist, working for the UK media The Sunday Times from 1985 to her death in 2012. She came into Syria illegally to report the truth of what the Assad regime was doing to the Syrian people.

She died on February 22, 2012 in Homs while reporting. A website devoted to her recalls she received many awards and honors during her career, including the Courage in Journalism Award, the British Press Award and Foreign Press Internationals Journalist of the Year Award. Many have called her the greatest war correspondent of her generation.

The US and UK media claimed the Assad regime had targeted and killed Colvin. Without any investigation, the crime was solved, because Assad was the criminal the U.S and UK wanted gone. There is even a film made about her, A Private War.

Another famous American journalist killed in the line of duty, was Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked as a reporter for 25 years for Al Jazeera. She was killed by Israeli forces while wearing a blue press vest and covering a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 11, 2022.

A documentary about her death reveals the name of the Israeli soldier who assassinated her. The official U.S. government position was the American citizen died by accident.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

