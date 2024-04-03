Israel and the terrorists in Syria are coordinating their attacks

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

When Israel struck and destroyed the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, their partners, the terrorists following Radical Islam, were coordinating attacks on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). This is not the first time that Israel has coordinated and partnered with terrorists in Syria.

In the latest incident, Israel attacked Damascus with an airstrike which hit the Iranian Consulate, while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) attacked the SAA in the outskirts of Idlib in north west Syria, east of Latakia and west of Aleppo. The terrorists used suicide bombers as well as armed terrorists to carry out the attack which claimed the lives of SAA soldiers.

On March 31, Israel attacked the Jamraya Research Center in Damascus, and at the same time HTS was attacking near Jebel al Zawaya, and the SAA positions south of Idlib. The SAA pushed back against the terrorists by using massive gun power, supported by the Russian air force, and killing and injuring foreign terrorists, including Uyghurs from the East Turkmenistan Islamic Party (TIP).

On March 29, Israel targeted Aleppo with airstrikes, which killed civilians, while at the same time HTS coordinated attacks on the SAA positions near Aleppo utilizing foreign terrorists including those from Tajikistan, the same country of origin as the so-called IS terrorists who attacked the Crocus Center in Moscow recently. In this attack, the HTS utilized drones, and suicide bombers. Many, if not most, of the foreign terrorists were killed. After the attack, the HTS media claimed they had taken over SAA positions in west Aleppo, which the SAA quickly proved was a false claim, and showed video evidence refuting the claim which showed the dead terrorists.

On March 28, Israel targeted a residential building in Damascus killing civilians, and the HTS coordinated attack in suburbs of Idlib, used 1,900 armed terrorists as they targeted the SAA. The majority of the terrorists were foreigners, such as: Chechens, Tajiks, Uyghurs, Uzbeks and Turkmen. The SAA responded to the attack by using air force, missiles, tanks and Russian military support. The majority of the terrorists were killed or injured, and the HTS media reported the Idlib hospitals are full of their fighters, and several big leaders have died. The HTS did not gain any territory in these attacks, even though they used a massive amount of weapons and fighters.

Since the outset of the March 2011 US-NATO attack on Syria for regime change, Israel has been an active partner with the US, and has supplied weapons to the terrorists attempting to change Syria from a secular government into a Muslim Brotherhood led government, which would be US-friendly. Under President Obama, and his VP Biden, they elevated the Muslim Brotherhood to ally status.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a global terrorist organization, but despite Senator Ted Cruz bringing a bill to Congress several times, he could not find the votes to outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood in the US, which finds support among Democrats and Republicans alike.

Obama saw the opportunity to overthrow the Syrian government without having to use American soldiers, by using the terrorists following Radical Islam as his foot soldiers, to fight the SAA, which is a national conscripted army made up of only Syrian males over 18 who are not enrolled in university.

