Israel United States Khamenei Iran Islam and NATO

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Memory Christina Motsi
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One of the architects of the reign of the Islamic reign of terror, now in its 47th year, met his violent end in the joint Operation Roaring Lion/ Epic Fury, carried out by Israeli and American forces on 28 February.

His fate, so prevalent among autocratic overlords, s similar to that of Maximilien Robespierre, a Jacobin in the French Revolution, whose horrifying and barbaric reign from 5 September 1793 to 27 July 1794, saw 17,000 executions.

However, the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose title Seyyed is literally lord or master in Arabic, is viewed differently by a deeply ideological audience amid unprecedented antisemitism in the West.

Thus, in a world dominated by social media and a leftist point of view, Iran in its Islamic form and a symbol of "resistance" against the West, is "a target of America's imperialistic crusade."

And given the Israeli-Hamas war, that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel:the deadliest since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S., some Western governments and media, are denouncing the operation in its entirety.

A divisive and inexplicable figure in life, Khamenei, berated occasionally the democratic system of America, and cursed emotionally the existence of both his archenemies Israel and the U.S., while conspiring against their annihilation.

After all, in death, he is undoubtedly testing the existential pillars of Atlanticism, which he considered a "dangerous entity" and the military arm of U.S hegemony."

Founding NATO member Norway, a country with one of the fastest-growing Muslim population, saw Jonas Gahr Store, the Labour prime minister, declaring the military strike in Iran incompatible with international law. Store, whose country is among Western governments that have recognised the Palestinian statehood, had direct contact with Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in 2011.

His counterpart Pedro Sanchez of Spain, who is also the Secretary General of the Spanish Workers Party (PSOE), and a critic of Israel's war in Gaza, condemned the strikes, and refused to allow U.S. military bases on Spanish territory to support the US/Israel operation.

London, a pro-Islam city and the seat of the UK government, had the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, distancing himself from the US/Israel adventure during the Ramadan Iftar event at Westminster.

The Labour leader told attendees "of the UK as a community of communities, where Muslims are at the forefront of Britain's story" adding that, Muslims are the face of modern Britain.

Indeed, his administration, which jailed hundreds of native Britons who took part in the 2024 anti-immigration riots, introduced a new working definition of anti-Muslim hate, under an influential adviser last month.

Given the political naivety of ordinary Westerners, and guilty conscience among their leaders, Khamenei and fellow mullahs predicted the eventuality of ideological pandering and commitments with rigid connotations, in a liberal and multicultural West, a decade into the 21st century.

Basically, Iran's hard-line theocracy is widely seen as a bulwark against America's hegemonical grandeur in the geostrategically important Middle East, where 94 percent of its 440 million population is Muslim, according to Pew Research.

Khamenei, the name that is synonymous with the Islamic Republic and its direct and indirect confrontation with the U.S. and Israel, as well as unprecedented enmity towards both, was more than a typical religious zealot when dealing with opponents at home and beyond Iran's borders.

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Shia fervour in its relentless form has no diplomatic or political boundaries.The US/Israel war on the Islamic Republic is one of the most dangerous adventure the 21st century has seen.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 3:58:18 PM

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