 
Login/Register Login | Register
1 members
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/13/25

Israel - A+ student of the darkest lessons of history: weighing in for the moral record

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Look, I am not a pundit or a student of history. I am not qualified to debate my position on what is going on in Palestine or Israel. I am just an empathetic person, a pacifist by nature and a poet. I am intuitive and heart-centered and generally process my feelings through metaphor.

But sometimes I have to step out of my poet-skin to express something prosaic. I can say things in poetry quite authentically and expressively that simply cannot be transposed into prose. The poetic commentary is far more accurate than lining up my thoughts to have my say. But here goes. I just want to weigh in for the moral record.

I always wondered how the world could stand by while the Nazis exterminated the Jews starting in the second half of the 1930s, tightening their grip on Jewish communities, perfecting their draconian fascist methods of control, pretty much patenting their genocidal "solution". And I always prided myself in thinking that I would not have stood for it. Turns out, it's the easiest thing! You just distract yourself, which we are great at in this country.

I am reminded of how the United States used the 9/11 attack as a gold card to begin its War on Terror, becoming the world's biggest terrorist threat herself. There is no international organization or entity that can influence the top-down decision process of the Pentagon when it wants to either supply weapons to a strategic ally or bomb an enemy. Not even Congress. (Certainly not Nato or the UN.) (The Vietnam War was never declared a war by an Act of Congress. It was a series of resolutions that gave a series of presidents power to use military force without a formal declaration of war.)

We have seen how this works over and over. But the War on Terror was different. It was official American policy. And it dovetailed nicely with tacit permission for domestic white supremacists to start organizing and acting from their own playbooks to go after whomever they wanted to harass, deport or jail.

Israel took good notes after 9/11, using the October 7, 2023: Hamas attack on Israel, (resulting in over 1,200 deaths and approximately 250 hostages taken) to begin its invasion of Gaza and the decimation of Palestinians, unabated.

They also understudied how the Nazis treated the Jews in Eastern Europe (and Germany) by deporting, sequestering and uprooting them in the second half of the 1930s. The only difference between the Israelis treatment of Palestinians and the Nazi treatment of the Jews leading into WW2, is that so far the Israelis have not gassed them.

It breaks my heart that this is really all I have to say. Well, that is a metaphor. My heart isn't "broken", but it is struggling right now to write this because (here is another metaphor) it ends at the edge, over which I dare not peer.

I encourage anyone who does have influence and power to use it without delay to do whatever they can to change this (in the journalistic sense) "story". We are all in it. And it's not new, but the victims are and the perpetrators are.

That's all I have to say right now.
Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Gaza Invasion; Nazism; War On Gaza, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend