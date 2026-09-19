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Is this Trump's China moment?

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Bob Gaydos
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Can Trump and Xi place guard rails on AI?
Can Trump and Xi place guard rails on AI?
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By Bob Gaydos

If you believe in miracles (and I do), then hold onto your hat or whatever else you may occasionally place on your head. Next week, Donald Trump will have the opportunity to achieve one of the great diplomatic accomplishments in this nation's history. On a par with Nixon's "opening China." And Trump doesn't even have to leave the White House. China is coming to him.

Next Thursday, Chinese president Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Trump to discuss an extension of the truce on trade tariffs and rare earth minerals as well as the ongoing war in Iran and the always present friction over Taiwan. A full agenda.

But that's not all of it. If the most recent frenetic news stories are correct (and I'm in no position to refute or even doubt them), Trump may have the opportunity to come out of his summit with Xi known as the man who saved humanity. The gods apparently love irony.

It's the other item of the agenda that offers the man who constantly seeks recognition for achieving great things to actually do that. That is, the need to put guardrails, nay, serious controls, on the development of artificial intelligence.

The urgency comes from some of the very people who developed AI. One after another they have warned that their creation has gone from simply following orders to developing working relationships with other various AI systems to do whatever the group decides is the appropriate action for the situation. Without necessarily factoring in any human concerns about the law or for the damage such actions may inflict. They've gone rogue.

There have even been warnings from some of those who have developed artificial intelligence systems that AI might actually eliminate humans within 10 years. That would certainly eliminate the fear of simply losing our jobs to AI.

Anyway, some major developers of AI, members of Congress and political leaders around the globe are all calling for a slowdown in development so that agreement can be made on what can and cannot be programmed into artificial intelligence. Basically, somehow integrating human emotion, empathy and intelligence with their artificial creation.

Trump is against it. The U.S. and China are the two major developers and supporters of AI. Trump, as is his way, wants to "win" the race to control AI for the financial rewards. But the people who built AI are saying they can't control it. They want help.

Some say that the request to talk about controls is merely a way for some of the major AI companies to divert attention from a slowdown in financial growth and reduction in profits. A way to soothe investors. Trump is likely one of those. But this hardly seems like the time to treat this as a buy or sell investment decision, especially since the only ones who have any kind of understanding of how AI works are the ones issuing the warning. As a human being, life and death seems to be more important.

And, to repeat, if Xi and Trump can assemble the AI creators and some serious diplomatic teams (not Jared) to discuss the ways and means to share the many promising developments of AI without harming millions of human beings in the process, or even killing us all, they would be forever remembered in history as the men who saved the world. Looks good in your obituary. And it probably wouldn't hurt on the stock market.

Nixon, an ardent anti-communist, went to China because he saw the benefits to both nations of reducing tensions and working together. He was later driven from office, but he had his presidential moment. If Trump, who uses the word "Communist" as a weapon, can be convinced that the only win-win outcome in his meeting with Xi is to work together for mutual protection from AI, as well as profit, he will have his own presidential moment. The president who saved humanity.

And I'd be happy to thank him for all of us humans.

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Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Artificial Intelligence; China; China Politics; China-US Agreement; Humanity; OPPORTUNITY; Richard Nixon; Stock Market; Threat; Trump Ego; (more...) Trump Nixon Moment, Add Tags  (less...)

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