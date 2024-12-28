Is there anyone in the world more unpredictable than newly elected President Donald Trump?



Trump mass deportation plan could split 4 million mixed-status families President-elect Trump's mass deportations could split four million mixed-status families. NBC News' Julia Ainsley joins Ana ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA



President elect Donald Trump announcing plans to deport whole families of illegal immigrants

Is there anyone in the world more unpredictable than newly elected US President Donald Trump?

One never knows what he'll do.

Oh sure he says he'll end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours. Yet he hasn't disclosed any details on how he'll achieve this feat. So it's no more than speculation at this point.

On January 20, 2025 he'll be inaugurated as the 47th president of the US. Probably the most predictable outcome regarding the Trumpster.

Except for him naming people to his cabinet. Most of them will have to be approved by the Senate. Speculation abounds about the people he's nominated, what influence they may have on him and what decisions he'll finally make that could be attributed to them. It's all merely speculation. Just filler for the endless 24 hour news cycle in the US.

Lately the Trumpster been talking about making Canada a US state, buying Greenland from Denmark and taking over the Panama Canal.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).