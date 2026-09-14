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Is the News Rigged or What?

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Philip Kraske
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Y'know, I'm starting to think that this is all rigged,
And the news on TV is really all jigged.
It's like that saying, "Hair today, gone tomorrow,"
Moving me from cheer to the greatest of sorrow,
Wispy and wordy these disasters and issues,
Come and gone 'fore I can snatch up my tissues.
.
Like news about "Pickaxe," for a day the news hunk,
Which by the next morning had done a full bunk.
Nuke experts had blabbed and crawled back under rock,
Replaced by pundits parsing the prez's new shock:
Was he stuck-up, selfish, unfeeling, or daft,
To leave his people on the target aircraft?
.
Opinions swooped and thundered and sang,
Till progress on -- ooof! -- the new ballroom went bang,
And then we railed against misuse of the grounds,
Before moving on to the next of new rounds
In the scrap between Old Glory and Iran,
Bested by the ones on the White House South Lawn.
.
The World Soccer Cup for once got attention,
Its only Finals goal but a quick mention,
And Melania got her 15 of fame,
Saying that Epstein was to her just a name.
"Avengers" had its day, "Spiderman" swung past,
"The Odyssey" -- thank God! -- was Culture at last.
.
And this week A.I. centers the media hue/cry,
Though it's been around for on five years nigh,
But this 10-percent chance of its killing us all
Is so tangy a headline it has them in thrall.
Worry not: it'll fall back like a wave on the sand,
And next week they'll serve us a new crisis canned.

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For a recital of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

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