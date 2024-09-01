 
Is the CDC is Responsible for Listeria Deaths from Boar's Head Meats?

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
The CDC repeatedly refuses to investigate new scientific discoveries that can save lives from Listeria, E. coli, Legionnaire's Disease, and lead and copper poisonings. The CDC even refuses to acknowledge new science. Finally, the CDC should conduct a thorough investigation to save our lives.

As of August 28, 2024, nine people have died from 57 Listeriosis infections ("Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis", .cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/delimeats-7-24.html). That is, Listeria is claimed to be the cause of a "Boar's Head Plant Tied to 9 Deaths Had Mold, Leaky Pipes and Flies", click here. 'Federal inspectors cited continuing problems at a deli meat plant in Virginia that was linked to an outbreak of listeria, records indicate'. However, spontaneous creation of Listeria cannot happen. There must be an initial cause where the disease starts.

Figure 1. Listeria infections from Boars head meats.
(Image by US government, CDC)   Details   DMCA

In a series of peer-reviewed publications and supporting non-peer-reviewed publications, a connection between water main breaks and such poisonings has been clearly related. Underground water mains are cracked and poisons and infectious diseases kill and sicken us. These diseases leach from the underground soil into our drinking water when water mains are depressurized, during power losses or other shutdowns; and the poisonous lead construction materials of water mains break off into our drinking water to poison us.

All of these poisonings are related to a phenomenon called water hammer. Water hammers are preventable, and consequently resultant deaths are preventable. If the CDC takes action to prevent infectious diseases and poisonings, death and illness can be stopped. The CDC is responsible for the prevention of disease rather than blaming someone for disease outbreaks. As long as the CDC gets away with blaming others, the CDC avoids responsibility for our death and illness.

The following publications support this conclusion and numerous letters regarding the protection of our lives that have been sent to the CDC have been ignored and the EPA claims that they have no responsibility to take action to stop our deaths and illnesses.

"Our Water Mains Contaminate Us with E. Coli, Lead and Copper - Illness and Death Follow", R. A. Leishear, 2021, Science Publishing Group, peer reviewed, click here.

"Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit-- , R. A. Leishear, 250+ pages, Native Publishing (under contract, April 2025).

"Workshop: Water Hammer, Water Main Breaks, CUI, SCC, and Explosions in Piping", R. A. Leishear, AMPP, 2024 Annual Conference.

"The EPA WaterSense Shower Hoax Versus Water Main Breaks", R. A. Leishear, 2024, OpEdNews.

"AWWA Censorship: Staunch Resistance to New Ideas Destroys our Water System and Risks Our Lives", R. A. Leishear, 2024, OpEdNews.

"The CDC Blames Workers for Food Poisonings to Cover-up Their Incompetence", R. A. Leishear, 2023, OpEdNews.

"The CDC Should Stop Drinking-Water Dangers - Stop E. Coli and Listeria Disease Outbreaks and Lead and Copper Poisonings!", R. A. Leishear, 2023, OpEd News.

"Water-Main Breaks In Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped", R. A. Leishear, 2023, Mississippi Free Press, click here.

"No Reason for Water Mains to Break", R. A. Leishear, Aiken Standard, 2023, click here.

"Water Main Breaks Can Be Prevented", R. A. Leishear, Aiken Standard, 2023, click here.

"The Winter Flood of Water-Main Breaks Can Be Stopped - Water Main Breaks in Jackson and Every Other City Can be Stopped ", R. A. Leishear, 2022, OpEd News.

"Water System Operators can Stop Water Main Breaks", OpShow 2022, AWWA.

"City Must Address Water Main Breaks", R. A. Leishear, 2022, Aiken Standard Newspaper, Aiken, South, Carolina, click here.

"Hammering Destruction into the World Around Us: The Fluid Transient Disaster", R. A. Leishear, 2022, Mensa Annual Meeting.

"City Work to Stop Water Main Breaks", (Re-titled by the newspaper from "The Aiken Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming"), 2021, R. A. Leishear, Aiken Standard newspaper, Aiken, South, Carolina, click here.

"Of Course We Can Stop Nearly $1.7 Trillion in Water Main Breaks", R. A. Leishear, 2020, NACE, Materials Performance Magazine, editor reviewed.

"We Can Stop Nearly $1.7 Trillion in Water Main Breaks", R. A. Leishear, 2020, NACE, Materials Performance Magazine, editor reviewed.

Addendum

The following email was sent to the AWWA, the CDC, and the EPA.

The AWWA, CDC. and the EPA Endanger Our Health by Blockading New Science

Breakthrough technology can stop deaths and illness from Listeria, E. coli, and Legionella, yet the AWWA censors new technology, the CDC ignores new technology, and the EPA claims no responsibility for waterborne illness. If we stop water hemmer, we stop main breaks, we stop transmission of disease through cracked pipes. See my latest publication for this ongoing health hazard: "Is the CDC Responsible for Listeria Deaths from Boars Head Meats?"

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified Protective Coatings Inspector, NACE Cathodic
 

Tell A Friend