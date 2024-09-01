Is the CDC is Responsible for Listeria Deaths from Boar's Head Meats?

The CDC repeatedly refuses to investigate new scientific discoveries that can save lives from Listeria, E. coli, Legionnaire's Disease, and lead and copper poisonings. The CDC even refuses to acknowledge new science. Finally, the CDC should conduct a thorough investigation to save our lives.
As of August 28, 2024, nine people have died from 57 Listeriosis infections ("Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis", .cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/delimeats-7-24.html). That is, Listeria is claimed to be the cause of a "Boar's Head Plant Tied to 9 Deaths Had Mold, Leaky Pipes and Flies", click here. 'Federal inspectors cited continuing problems at a deli meat plant in Virginia that was linked to an outbreak of listeria, records indicate'. However, spontaneous creation of Listeria cannot happen. There must be an initial cause where the disease starts.
Figure 1. Listeria infections from Boars head meats.
(Image by US government, CDC) Details DMCA
In a series of peer-reviewed publications and supporting non-peer-reviewed publications, a connection between water main breaks and such poisonings has been clearly related. Underground water mains are cracked and poisons and infectious diseases kill and sicken us. These diseases leach from the underground soil into our drinking water when water mains are depressurized, during power losses or other shutdowns; and the poisonous lead construction materials of water mains break off into our drinking water to poison us.
All of these poisonings are related to a phenomenon called water hammer. Water hammers are preventable, and consequently resultant deaths are preventable. If the CDC takes action to prevent infectious diseases and poisonings, death and illness can be stopped. The CDC is responsible for the prevention of disease rather than blaming someone for disease outbreaks. As long as the CDC gets away with blaming others, the CDC avoids responsibility for our death and illness.
The following publications support this conclusion and numerous letters regarding the protection of our lives that have been sent to the CDC have been ignored and the EPA claims that they have no responsibility to take action to stop our deaths and illnesses.
Addendum
The following email was sent to the AWWA, the CDC, and the EPA.
The AWWA, CDC. and the EPA Endanger Our Health by Blockading New Science
Breakthrough technology can stop deaths and illness from Listeria, E. coli, and Legionella, yet the AWWA censors new technology, the CDC ignores new technology, and the EPA claims no responsibility for waterborne illness. If we stop water hemmer, we stop main breaks, we stop transmission of disease through cracked pipes. See my latest publication for this ongoing health hazard: "Is the CDC Responsible for Listeria Deaths from Boars Head Meats?"
