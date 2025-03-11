Is patriarchy petrifying governments to deliver on gender equality?

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS



Women's rights are fundamental human rights

Despite a legally binding treaty and several other declarations, agreements and promises on gender equality and human rights in the past 50 years, governments have failed to keep the promise. Gender inequality is not caused by natural calamities but by deep-seated patriarchy, which has sinister links with capitalism, privatisation, religious fundamentalism and militarisation.

It is not by chance, but by patriarchal purpose and design, that trade treaties are binding and declarations like Beijing Declaration are non-binding. May be that is what petrifies our governments to deliver on gender equality so as not to disturb the patriarchy-fuelled so-called 'world order' that serves the interest of the rich, mighty and powerful - and no prize for guessing if they are all men.

Accountability missing

Women's rights are fundamental human rights and a bedrock to advance progress on all other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The year 2025 marks 10 years since SDGs were adopted by all governments and 30 years since Beijing Declaration was adopted in 1995.

It is shocking that not only have the governments not delivered on all promises enshrined in the Beijing Declaration, but they are also failing to deliver on all SDGs too.

Revolting against patriarchy is an insanely steep climb. But feminist people of all genders have historically demonstrated courage to build and strengthen a transformative movement to advance gender justice. That is why within months after formation of the United Nations (UN) for global peace in 1945, the wheels began churning to push for gender equality and human rights.

