Is a Conservative Just A Liberal Who Was Mugged Yesterday?

Or liberal just a conservative who was discriminated against yesterday?

Conservatives, progressives, liberals, left-wingers, right-wingers, MAGAs, medical freedom activists and wokes, all have something in common: they are all trying to change the mind of their opponent. The closed mind a-hole.

Their efforts invariably fall flat.

Taylor Swift has 294 million followers but could not sway the US election to Kamala.

At least 52 million adults in the United States are Catholic-- 20% of the population-- but so far they cannot end abortion.

We know what does not work when it comes to swaying the other guy--appeals to empathy. Showing pregnant women ultrasounds of their fetus and offering meat eaters slaughter-free hamburger alternatives have failed miserably.

Weepy, "my discrimination," "I cried all night" tales on Medium and other site (see "my bipolar disorder" "my spectrum disorder" boo hoo also fail--and could sway people to the other side through their annoyance factor and self-reverence worship.

Gory pictures from Gaza and the October 7 massacre and demonstrations also change no one's mind about the Middle East

