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Is Trump our 'Dry Drunk'?

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Bob Gaydos
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The Big Book of AA, where dry drunks are welcome.
The Big Book of AA, where dry drunks are welcome.
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Addiction and Recovery

By Bob Gaydos

I wrote a monthly column on addiction and recovery for The Times Herald-Record in Middletown, N.Y. for several years after I retired. When The Record went the way of many local newspapers -- cutting "non- essential" features (and people) to increase profits for corporate investors -- I continued to write the column on a less regular basis for my Internet blogs. Still do.

All told, it's been about 20 years. I think it's an important topic that is often lost in the daily grind of "news." The other day, sorting through the news looking for a topic for my addiction column, I suddenly realized the news report, full as it is every day with absurd, nasty, childish, selfish, stupid, self-promoting, deceitful, inappropriate, impulsive, arrogant, egomaniacal and often dangerously risky behavior emanating from the White House, was delivering my next topic.

Donald Trump may be an alcoholic. One of the worst kind: Untreated. A "dry drunk." That's someone who always thinks he's better than everyone else because, hey, he doesn't even drink alcohol. And he certainly doesn't need to go to those meetings.

Consider. Trump's brother, Fred, died relatively young as the result of his alcoholism. The drinking had an impact on the family. Trump, who famously does not consume alcohol, cites his brother's death in connection to his own apparent addiction to Coca Cola. Alcoholism is known as a family disease. Alcohol is merely a symptom of the disease, the tool often used to fit in, feel comfortable, feel "normal." Or escape. Fear is the culprit. The behavior is the cue: Arrogant, self-centered, reckless, self-deceiving, childish, spiteful, stupid, uncaring, inappropriate, irresponsible, with an unwillingness to take responsibility and a proclivity for blaming others.

Ummm. Trump.

Let me stop here to note that, before I ventured to make this observation (I'm not qualified to make a diagnosis), I consulted an expert: Google AI. The source of all recorded information. Sure enough. It quickly told me: "Donald Trump does not drink alcohol, but critics and commentators use the informal label 'dry drunk' to describe his behavioral patterns, a discussion that resurfaced after his chief of staff Susie Wiles remarked that he has an 'alcoholic's personality.'"

I am not alone in my suspicion. And I had written about Wiles and her comments in December. I suggested then that, since her father, NFL Star Pat Summerall, was an alcoholic who found Alcoholics Anonymous and 20 years of sobriety, that Susie would be a good candidate for Al-Anon, AA's sister program. But I skipped the obvious: Trump's alcoholic behavior.

It is classic. Self-centeredness, lack of empathy, defensiveness, impulsivity. And denial.

The first step of Alcoholics Anonymous is: We admitted we were powerless over alcohol and our lives had become unmanageable.

The unmanageability of Trump's life is obvious to the world. However, the key ingredient to many alcoholics making that admission is lacking: Consequences for the behavior. Drinking and trouble. Trump's wealth has protected him from financial ruin many times in his business dealings. When he lost an election he claimed it was stolen and tried to steal it back. Even when he was convicted of four felonies, he wound up in the White House instead of prison. And he has now surrounded himself with sycophants and people with their own issues who are willing to live with the unmanageability and unwilling to challenge him on his erratic, alcoholic behavior.

So, where are the consequences? As far as he's concerned, everyone else has a problem. And that's a problem.

At this point, I don't see Trump admitting anything, seeking professional help or attending AA meetings. Rigorous honesty is required here. That leaves it up to us.

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Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): 12 Step Programs; Alcoholic; Alcoholics Anonymous; Alcoholism; Dry Drunk; Trump Diet Coke Habit; Trump Ego; Trump Mental Health; Trump Mental State; Unintended Consequences, Add Tags

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