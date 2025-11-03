 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/3/25  

Is Trump contemplating an invasion of Venezuela?

Dave Lefcourt
After Targeting Boats at Sea, Trump Suggests Land Strikes in Venezuela May Be Next After touting the success of recent military strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean that killed dozens, President Donald ...
US President Trump saying land strikes on Venezuela are possible after the success of targeting drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea

"Things" are heating up with regards to Venezuela.

According to the October 31st edition of the Washington Post with the paper citing US government documents, "Venezuela has requested assistance from Russia, China and Iran to strengthen its defenses amid the ongoing standoff with the US." [1]

According to the Post, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote Chinese President Xi Jinping asking for radar detectors amid US provocations against his country.

Maduro asked Iran for radar-jamming equipment and drones with a range of some 600 miles.

And in a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Venezuela requested missiles and assistance in repairing its fighter jets and radar systems it had previously purchased from Russia.

The Post added it was unclear how those countries responded to the requests.

As we know US President Trump has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and has authorized a number of US Navy ships to operate off the coast of Venezuela and to attack suspected drug traffickers operating in the Caribbean Sea destroying their vessels and killing an unspecified number of people. The latest has Trump sending the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the region. As a result Democrats in Congress accuse Trump of acting illegally with no authorization approved by the Congress.

On Friday during Trump's return from Asia aboard Air Force One a reporter asked him whether he's decided to authorize strikes on Venezuela, to which he responded, "No. It's not true."

Earlier in October with regard to Venezuela Trump told "The Hill" newspaper, "We are certainly looking at land now because we've got the sea under control" thus indicating he might authorize a ground attack on that country.

So Trump's latest denials of attacking Venezuela with ground forces should be taken with skepticism since he's notorious in changing his mind without a moment's notice.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
