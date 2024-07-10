 
Login/Register Login | Register
235 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Is LACOE Failing Again?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"An organization that has been in operation for nine years and that is holding over $12 million in public funds should be able to articulate what actions have taken place and what actions are planned in the near future to utilize money that was apportioned for the benefit of students"

- Lashon Governance Review 2021-22

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
(Image by Lashon Academy)   Details   DMCA

Last August, the families at the North Valley Military Institute (NVMI) were left scrambling when the charter school was forced to shut down just one week into the new school year. The impending failure had been obvious for months with a teacher telling students in April to "start looking for a new school." However, the school continued to gaslight parents throughout the summer, convincing them everything was fine. Instead of stepping up to ensure an orderly closure, NVMI's authorizer, the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE), failed to take decisive action, allowing the chaos that accompanied the school's demise.

NVMI should not have been allowed to operate as long as it did. It was one of the few charter schools rejected for renewal by the LAUSD, but LACOE's Board ignored its own staff's warnings of operational deficiencies and academic failures to overturn the District's decision. Years worth of inadequate oversight by LACOE allowed the school to avoid the consequences of permitting the sexual abuse of students, the harassment of a child with special education needs, and the failure to follow the education code.

The chain of events that led to NVMI's eventual demise began in April of 2023 when it rejected an offer for space by the LAUSD under PROP-39 saying that it planned to move its operations to the Los Angeles Mission College. However, when the Community College District learned of NVMI's checkered history, it refused to sign the proposed lease leaving the school without a campus. In a last-minute attempt to stay open, it signed a lease for space at a church facility but did not have enough time to secure the proper permits from the city or the needed Material Revision from LACOE and was forced to surrender its charter.

From a Lashon promotional video
From a Lashon promotional video
(Image by Lashon)   Details   DMCA

Like NVMI, the Lashon Academy was also rejected for renewal by the LAUSD and saved from extinction by LACOE. Once again, it did so without taking the necessary steps to ensure the issues that led to the school's rejection would be fixed.

The Lashon Academy, the charter school's San Fernando Valley campus, provides an example of a "White Flight Charter" with a student body that is vastly different from the public schools it occupies by using PROP-39. The student body of Valerio Street Elementary is 1.4% white and at Robert Fulton College Preparatory 1.2% of the students are classified as "White." In contrast, Lashon claims that 35.6% of its students are white.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

At Valerio, 97.1% of the students are socioeconomically disadvantaged. Similarly, 96.5% of the students meet this same classification. In comparison, 52.7% of Lashon's student body are socioeconomically disadvantaged.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

At the Lashon Academy City campus, none of the students are classified as being White and 75% are Hispanic or Latino. However, students with disabilities are severely underrepresented. While nearly 12 percent, of California's public school students receive special education and related services, only 4.2% of students at this school do. Having ..." of the average number of students decreases the costs of providing these services, passing the expense to neighboring public schools.


(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

Reducing its costs for providing Special Education services may be one way that Lashon has been able to amass a $12 million reserve. These are millions of dollars that were supposed to be used to educate children but have instead been squirreled away into their bank accounts. Since the law only requires a 3% reserve, regulators have questioned why the charter is holding 195.62%. However, LACOE has not taken any public actions to ensure that these funds are actually spent on educating students. The spending is needed as under its current budget it will "take students with disabilities 156 years after the 2023-24 school year to reach 100% proficiency in ELA and 240 years in math."


(Image by Los Angeles County Office of Education)   Details   DMCA

Following in the footsteps of NVMI, Lashon has decided to forgo some of the space it receives from the LAUSD under PROP-39 to move some of its operations to a private facility. Not learning from the mistakes that resulted in NVMI's demise, Lashon has done so without taking the necessary steps to ensure this move is possible. While it is already advertising its new campus, the public hearing for the Material Revision to the charter needed to make this move is not scheduled until July 9, 2024. The LACOE Board will not vote on it until August 6. According to the School Calendar published on Lashon's website, they are holding Student Orientation on August 8th and the First Day of School is August 12. What will the school do if the Material Revision is rejected or even delayed?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend