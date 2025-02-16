 
Login/Register Login | Register
410 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/16/25

Is DOGE the end of America?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (78 fans)

Trump & Musk (co-president?)
Trump & Musk (co-president?)
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Office of Speaker Mike Johnson)   Details   Source   DMCA

DOGE, not acting alone, but with Trump's rubber-stamping plus cuts of his own, could be the beginning of the end of America. How?

1. DOGE cuts $1t with another $0.5t coming from Trump near term, assuming the courts don't significantly react in time to stop him. I'm leaving out Trump's proposed tri-lateral halving of the military budgets because there won't be agreement, at least not in time for step 2.

2. While everyone is still reeling from the cuts and the courts are ponderously going through appeals and endless delays like how Trump avoided prosecution until the election, Trump and the sycophant congress will slash income taxes in the next round of budget negotiations, coming up in March with the debt ceiling, then again in October for the next fiscal year. People will be starving and homeless in greater numbers by then, our western hemisphere allies will be in trade wars, but tariffs won't be cut, because without them the deficit will get even worse, because the promised savings won't materialize once inflation crushes middle class spending power. The middle class won't save on taxes because the states will attempt to make up some of the cuts, or if not, the decline in grants, gov't services, and just simple functioning - e.g. falling bridges, breakdowns in airline safety, court backlogs, rising crime from poverty, plagues (bird flu, measles in Texas), etc. (all already happening) - will get so overwhelming that the rich will start to leave most of the country to rot, or leave America altogether.

3. Trump's federal government, or what's left of it, will be so draconian and incompetent that the states won't be able to rely on it for anything. Trump is getting sued for $80m for migrant housing costs yanked out of NYC's bank account retroactively, by NYC's Mayor Adams - despite the illegal quid pro quo prosecution abandonment that Trump's corrupt DOJ just gave Adams in exchange for help with mass deportation (another labor purge we'll miss when it's gone, and when crime from "natives" goes up to make up for the relatively small increase from illegal migrants). Eventually, the federal government will become such an unreliable partner and provide so little anyway, that states will just say "we don't need your money with all the strings and problems attached."

4. Then, the United States will become a loose federation of independent states, also split by mass migration/sorting and culture wars (abortion rights alone are ripping the country apart since the overturning of Roe and where SCOTUS comes down on mail order abortifactants to states where abortion is banned could make it even worse). The center will not hold, especially with trade wars & a rump military/FBI etc. too gutted to function (we'll be lucky to be able to fight ANY wars overseas & Europe & Canada are already talking about aligning without America, when NATO gets gutted after Ukraine falls due to Trump's surrender).

5. Once taxes are slashed, it'll be next to impossible to replace the services cut to dysfunctional status, and the oligarchs will prevent new taxes or any politician promising new taxes, from being elected. America will cede every basic research advantage - which private industry never paid for anyway. China will firmly take America's place in all innovation industries, automating everything even while their population shrinks. Attempts to meet domestic needs will mostly fail or lead to inflation and shrinking markets. Automation will mean fewer jobs will be created compared to those lost due to tariffs decreasing foreign supplies of everything from Chinese solar panels to Canadian steel. We'll run out of basic commodities as Canada and China keep them for their own use and other non-adversaries to import.

6. Elections, already unfair due to purging, gerrymandering, and not counting absentee ballots (see Greg Palast's reporting), will become like they are in Hungary or even Russia - preordained phony choices among carefully selected candidates adhering to dear leader"who will be J.D. Vance when Trump eventually leaves the scene (maybe even before his term ends if a few republicans can join the current effort for impeachment #3, or age finally enfeebles him).

7. America will basically cease to exist, breaking into fractions or regional alliances in practice, or even legally. Human rights will be on a state-by-state level. There may not be an invasion - though Alaska might fall back into Russian hands - but the world will move on without America, mostly led by a China-Russia BRICS+ block already forming.

8. For a while, the fiction of America will continue to exist, like a slowly developing fog. But eventually, it will cease to matter in the world, and old-timers will lament "how things used to be...".... if they're lucky or rich enough to withstand the rise in crime and breakdown of any social safety net. Cities will fail as faux progressives, often Muslim, take over and strip away all human rights progressives thought they were fighting for, along with false allies who really want to dominate and even kill them. The local police, unsupported at the hollowed out federal level, won't be able to control the anarchy and powerlords will take over with their own private militias.

9. No other country will come to America's aid, since America abandoned them previously and because Trump's isolationalist philosophy will happen all over what remains of the free world. World War III may happen in Europe, this time with Russia against eastern Europe, Ukraine, and threatening a neutered NATO and the EU.

Touching 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Dystopia; American Exceptionalism; American Foreign Policy; American Hegenomy; American Muslims; American Presidents; Americans For Tax Reform, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend