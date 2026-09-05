 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H4'ed 9/5/26  

Ireland pushes for sanctions on Israel as the EU divides over Palestine

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Ireland is pressing the European Union (EU) to adopt a more unified and forceful response to Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for expanded sanctions on Israel, restrictions on settlement goods and services, and a reassessment of Israel's privileged economic relationship with the bloc.

The effort comes as European governments remain sharply divided over whether to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Ireland, Spain and Slovenia have pushed for suspension, but the initiative has so far failed to secure sufficient support. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in April that there was not enough backing among member states for suspension, while Germany and Italy maintained their opposition.

Irish Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond has argued that Europe must move beyond expressions of concern and develop a coordinated response to Israel's settlement expansion, annexationist policies and violence against Palestinians.

Richmond said Ireland is working with countries including Spain and the Netherlands to generate greater economic pressure on Israel. He has argued that European action should extend beyond settlement goods to broader sanctions and a reduction of some of the trade privileges Israel enjoys in its relationship with the EU.

The EU is Israel's largest trading partner. The economic relationship gives the bloc considerable leverage, even as member states remain divided over whether and how to use it.

Europeans are questioning if the EU represents them, or if the bloc is simply an extension of Washington, DC. The EU claims to support international law, human rights and a two-state solution, while continuing economic, political and military relationships with Israel, mirroring the policy of US President Donald Trump.

Against this backdrop, journalist Steven Sahiounie interviewed Dr. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author, historian and academic, about the divisions within Europe, the limits of the EU's current policy and what measures could produce meaningful pressure on Israel.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Ireland has been among the strongest European voices calling for measures against Israel, while other EU member states remain reluctant to support sanctions or suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. How long can the European Union continue to address the Palestinian issue without a unified position?

Dr. Ramzy Baroud (RB): The issue is not merely the reluctance of certain EU member states. The European Union is divided into three broad camps: those that criticize Israel and have taken some action against it, such as Ireland, Spain and Belgium; those that remain firmly supportive of Israel, including Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary; and those that remain largely undecided but generally lean toward supporting Israel.

The EU's problem, therefore, is not simply a political division driven by reluctance. It is also a profound moral and ideological division.

Unfortunately, the pro-Palestine camp within the EU remains a minority. Moreover, the collective nature of European foreign policy makes it extremely difficult for these countries to overcome opposition from the pro-Israel camp and establish any meaningful consensus.

As a result, the impasse continues, and as long as it does, the EU's fundamental policy toward Israel is unlikely to change. According to the latest figures from Germany's Economy and Energy Ministry, for example, Germany approved nearly $930 million worth of military equipment exports to Israel during the first six months of 2026.

The overall volume of trade between Israel and the EU has, in fact, increased since the beginning of the genocide, rising from approximately $30 billion to $32 billion.

In other words, despite expressions of concern, occasional threats and limited sanctions imposed by individual countries, business between Europe and Israel continues largely as usual.

#2. SS: The European Union continues to reaffirm its commitment to international law and the two-state solution, while settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians continue. Has the EU now reached a critical test of its credibility on the international stage? What concrete action would demonstrate that these principles are more than political rhetoric?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israel; Israel Firsters; Israel Spying; Israeli Attack On Convoy; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Fascism; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli Pressure On US; Israeli-us Conflict; Israeli_Propaganda; (more...) Palestine_and_Israel; Sanctions, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend