Iraq's new government has launched the country's most sweeping anti-corruption campaign in more than two decades, arresting dozens of senior politicians, lawmakers and government officials in an unprecedented operation that comes as Baghdad grapples with collapsing oil revenues, renewed U.S. financial oversight and mounting pressure to curb the influence of Iran-backed armed groups.

The campaign, led directly by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, represents the boldest attempt by any Iraqi administration since the fall of Saddam Hussein to dismantle what officials describe as deeply entrenched corruption networks that have flourished since 2003.

U.S. President George W. Bush ordered the attack, destruction and occupation of Iraq in 2003 in order to remove a Sunni Muslim leader, Saddam Hussein, over a Shiite majority population. Bush wanted to empower the Shiites of Iraq, who he believed were oppressed by Hussein. Bush was successful in overseeing the deaths of hundreds of thousand unarmed Iraqi civilians, and installing a Shiite-led government in Baghdad.

The result of the U.S. regime change was to tie the Shiites in Iraq to their neighbor, Iran. Bush handed Iraq to Iran on a silver platter. The Iran-backed armed resistance groups in Iraq have been the enemy of Israel and the U.S. military in the region. President Donald Trump seems surprised that the Iraqi resistance has been an obstacle in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, but Trump can thank Bush for making sure Iraq will remain under the influence of Iran.

Senior Iraqi officials say the arrests are only the beginning of a nationwide operation expected to expand across multiple ministries and provinces, with investigators pursuing current and former ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and senior civil servants.

The crackdown coincides with Washington's decision to restore U.S. dollar shipments to Iraq after suspending them for several months, while the country's finances come under increasing strain from sharply reduced oil exports and growing budget deficits.

Claims of More Than $2 Trillion Lost Since 2003

Investigators estimate that corruption has cost Iraq more than $2 trillion since the 2003.

Ongoing interrogations continue to expose additional suspects, many of whom allegedly attempted to flee Iraq or sought refuge in the Kurdistan Region. Authorities say the Kurdistan Regional Government has already transferred eight wanted individuals to federal investigators.

Officials said the investigations include illicit enrichment, unexplained accumulation of wealth and money laundering, reflecting what prosecutors describe as sophisticated financial networks operating inside state institutions.

Extraordinary Wealth

Investigators say they have uncovered enormous personal fortunes among senior officials.

Some officials owned more than 50 residential and commercial properties, registered under their own names or those of relatives. The wife of one suspect allegedly purchased a property valued at $5 million.

Authorities have already arrested more than 28 officials connected to Basra's Electricity Directorate, with similar operations expected in Nasiriyah, Amarah and other governorates.

Public Trials

Officials say corruption trials will be conducted publicly, with court proceedings expected to be broadcast to Iraqi citizens. Convicted defendants will not be eligible for release.

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