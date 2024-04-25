 
Iran strikes inside Israel for the first time

(Page 1 of 4 pages)
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Israel started it. First came the unprovoked attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, which killed six Iranian military officials, including two generals, and six Syrian civilians who were pedestrians in the upscale Mezze neighborhood.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the attack on Israel, saying it launched the drones and missiles under Operation True Promise on April 14 as a retaliatory strike.

This was the first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory by Iran, even though Israel has attacked Iran numerous times.

Iran launched a barrage of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel, although many of the drones and missiles were shot down before reaching Israeli territory. The launches came from Iran, as well as from Iraq and Yemen.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, reported an Israeli military base in southern Israel was hit causing some damage, and added Israel would do what was needed to protect its citizens when asked if Israel would respond to this attack.

A 7-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently from debris after the attack.

According to Israeli media, the first wave of the attack saw 300 bomb-carrying drones fired towards Israel. The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launched hundreds of intercept missiles against the attack. As the region waited with baited breath, 200 ballistic missiles were launched towards Israel in the second wave of the attack, including 30 cruise missiles. Israeli media said the Iron Dome air defense missiles launched in the intercept of the Iranian attack cost $1.3 billion, which was paid for by the American taxpayers.

Air raid sirens wailed across Israel, and people were instructed to find safe shelter well ahead of the beginning of the attack.

Israel has, with the help of the US, a multilayered air-defense network that includes systems capable of intercepting a variety of threats including long-range missiles, cruise missiles, drones and short-range rockets.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend