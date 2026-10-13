Iran's Unpopular Rulers: Powerful Enough to Repress, Too Weak to Govern

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Islamic Republic's Greatest Achievement Is Not Governing Iran, but Remaining in Power

For nearly forty-seven years, the Islamic Republic has survived economic deterioration, repeated popular uprisings, international isolation, and increasingly violent confrontations with its own citizens. Even the devastating war of 2026, which eliminated senior political and military leaders, failed to bring down the government. This raises a fundamental question: Why has a political system facing such widespread dissatisfaction remained in power despite its repeated failures?

The answer lies in a fundamental imbalance between political authority and popular resistance. The Islamic Republic has maintained an extensive security establishment capable of suppressing dissent, while decades of repression have obstructed the development of independent organizations capable of coordinating political opposition. Its survival should therefore not be confusing with successful governance or broad public legitimacy. Iran demonstrates how an authoritarian state can retain political control even as the economic and social foundations of public confidence deteriorate.

From Seven Tomans to More Than 250,000: The Economic Erosion of Iranian Society

Before the 1979 revolution, one American dollar exchanged for approximately seven tomans. By October 2026, the free-market exchange rate had exceeded 250,000 tomans per dollar. In nominal terms, the number of tomans required to purchase one American dollar had increased more than 35,000 times. This comparison does not mean that Iranian living standards have declined by the same proportion, since exchange rates, inflation, wages, productivity, and purchasing power are different economic measures. Nevertheless, it illustrates the extraordinary monetary instability that has accompanied decades of economic mismanagement, sanctions, political uncertainty, and international confrontation.

For ordinary Iranians, the consequences have been severe. Inflation has eroded wages, pensions, and savings, while food, housing, medicine, and transportation have become increasingly difficult to afford. Young people face unemployment and limit professional opportunities, encouraging the emigration of educated workers and specialists. Families that once enjoyed relative economic security have experienced downward mobility, while those dependent on fixed incomes are particularly vulnerable to rising prices.

Iran possesses substantial petroleum and natural gas reserves, an educated population, established industries, and considerable commercial potential. Its economic difficulties cannot be explained by a shortage of national resources. Domestic policy failures, corruption, monetary instability, international sanctions, and costly foreign-policy confrontations have contributed to the deterioration. The Revolutionary Guards' extensive economic interests further complicate the relationship between political authority and financial opportunity. When powerful security institutions also participate in major sectors of the economy, preserving political control becomes connected to protecting institutional and material interests.

A History of Uprisings: Courage Confronting Organized Repression

Iranian society has repeatedly challenged the Islamic Republic. The country's modern history contains major demonstrations involving students, workers, women, professionals, and citizens from diverse economic and social backgrounds. These movements have differed in their objectives, but they reveal a recurring pattern: public grievances produce mass mobilization, security forces respond with coercion, and the government survives without resolving the underlying crisis.

The 2009 Green Movement emerged following the disputed presidential election that returned Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to office. Millions participated in demonstrations demanding electoral accountability. Much of the movement initially sought reform within the existing constitutional framework rather than the immediate overthrow of the Islamic Republic. Nevertheless, the authorities responded with arrests, violence, intimidation, and restrictions on opposition leaders. Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi were subsequently subjected to prolonged house arrest, demonstrating that even movements operating within the political system could encounter severe repression.

In November 2019, protests triggered by gasoline price increases rapidly developed into broader demonstrations against economic hardship and political authority. Security forces used lethal force, and the government-imposed a near-total internet shutdown. Amnesty International documented hundreds of deaths. The episode illustrated how quickly economic grievances could become political challenges and how aggressively the authorities were prepared to respond.

The death of Mahsa Jina Amini in morality-police custody in September 2022 ignited the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. Women and young people challenged compulsory hijab regulations and the government's broader control over personal freedom. The movement represented a generational and cultural confrontation with authoritarian authority. Hundreds of demonstrators were killed during the subsequent crackdown, while thousands were arrested.

The uprising beginning in December 2025 represented another major escalation. Initially driven by currency collapse, inflation, and deteriorating living conditions, demonstrations spread across Iran and developed into demands for fundamental political change. The repression of January 2026 was exceptionally severe. Human rights organizations documented mass unlawful killings, particularly during January 8 and 9. The precise death toll remains contested because of communication blackouts, restrictions on independent investigation, and differences between official figures and independent estimates. Nevertheless, the available evidence establishes that the crackdown was among the deadliest episodes of repression in the Islamic Republic's history.

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