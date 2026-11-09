

Why Tehran Will Not Repeat the JCPOA

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Iran's Nuclear Red Line: Never Again

Why Tehran Will Not Repeat the JCPOA—and Why the Fear of National Fragmentation Has Hardened Its Position

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

Iran's Nuclear Red Line: An Official Declaration

The central obstacle in the current nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States is no longer a matter of speculation. Iran's senior national security officials have publicly declared that the country's enriched uranium will not be transferred abroad. On October 20, 2026, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, that not even a small quantity of enriched nuclear material would leave Iran. He described the material as national wealth belonging to the Iranian people and intended for domestic use. Rezaei also insisted that negotiations required the United States to take concrete steps toward restoring trust and fulfilling Iran's conditions. His position was subsequently reinforced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who rejected the transfer of enriched uranium abroad on November 2 and reaffirmed that position on November 9.

Rezaei's October 31 appearance on Iranian state television revealed the broader strategic purpose behind this refusal. He declared, "We are determined to end the war in such a way that no one else dares to attack Iran." His statement connects two objectives that Washington frequently treats as separate issues: the preservation of Iran's nuclear assets and the establishment of sufficient deterrence to prevent another foreign military attack. In an earlier October 22 interview, Rezaei had similarly explained that Iran's objective was not simply to endure a prolonged confrontation but to end the war under conditions that would reduce the likelihood of another conflict.

The historical and psychological foundations of this position are essential to understanding why further military pressure may not produce the concessions Washington seeks. Iran's leadership interprets the experience of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the American withdrawal in 2018, and the subsequent American-Israeli war as interconnected lessons about the dangers of relinquishing strategic capabilities in exchange for political assurances. The resulting policy is not simply a rejection of diplomacy. It reflects a determination to avoid repeating what Iranian officials now regard as a fundamental strategic mistake.

The JCPOA and the Destruction of American Credibility

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in July 2015, represented a major diplomatic compromise. Iran agreed to reduce its enriched uranium stockpile by approximately 98 percent, limit enrichment to 3.67 percent, remove thousands of centrifuges, and accept extensive international verification. Much of its enriched uranium was transferred to Russia. In return, Tehran expected relief from nuclear-related sanctions, renewed economic opportunities, and a more stable relationship with the international community. The agreement was defended by Iranian officials who believed that nuclear restrictions could be exchanged for economic benefits without permanently sacrificing the country's technological capabilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency verified Iran's implementation of its principal nuclear commitments during the period preceding the American withdrawal. Nevertheless, on May 8, 2018, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would leave the agreement and reimpose sanctions. The administration argued that the JCPOA failed to adequately address Iran's ballistic missiles, regional activities, and the long-term risks associated with its nuclear program. Tehran regarded the withdrawal as evidence that Washington could reverse its commitments even after Iran had implemented verifiable restrictions. Iran subsequently began exceeding the agreement's nuclear limits, and the monitoring framework deteriorated further.

The significance of this chronology extends beyond the collapse of a diplomatic agreement. Iran had surrendered control of physical nuclear materials and accepted restrictions requiring considerable technical and economic adjustments. The United States, by contrast, had offered political commitments that a subsequent administration could withdraw. The material transferred abroad could not simply be recovered when Washington changed its policy, while the promised sanctions relief could be reversed. This asymmetry became a central feature of Iranian strategic thinking. The lesson drawn by Tehran was that tangible national assets should not be exchanged for guarantees that depend on the political decisions of another government.

The subsequent war reinforced that conclusion. Iranian officials could now argue that nuclear restraint had failed to secure either lasting economic benefits or protection against military intervention. The experience transformed the dispute over enriched uranium from a technical question of nuclear diplomacy into a broader question of national security. When Rezaei insists that enriched uranium must remain in Iran, he is articulating a position shaped by this historical sequence rather than introducing an entirely new demand.

Never Again: Collective Memory and National Vulnerability

Political psychology offers an important explanation for the hardening of Iran's negotiating position. Collective experiences of military vulnerability can become incorporated into national memory, influencing how governments and populations perceive future threats. A military attack is not experienced solely as an immediate event involving casualties, destruction, and economic disruption. It can also become a defining historical experience through which subsequent political demands are interpreted. When a nation concludes that its previous vulnerability invited aggression, the prevention of future vulnerability can become a powerful organizing principle.

The expression "Never Again," historically associated with the Holocaust and the determination to prevent another genocide, illustrates how collective trauma can shape enduring attitudes toward national survival. Iran's experience of foreign military intervention is fundamentally different from the Holocaust, but the psychological process through which vulnerability generates a determination to prevent its repetition offers a useful comparison. In the Iranian context, the emerging principle is that foreign powers must never again be able to attack the country, destroy its strategic infrastructure, and dictate its national security policies without confronting serious consequences.

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