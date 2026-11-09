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Iran's Nuclear Red Line: Never Again

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Why Tehran Will Not Repeat the JCPOA
Why Tehran Will Not Repeat the JCPOA
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Iran's Nuclear Red Line: Never Again

Why Tehran Will Not Repeat the JCPOA—and Why the Fear of National Fragmentation Has Hardened Its Position

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

Iran's Nuclear Red Line: An Official Declaration

The central obstacle in the current nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States is no longer a matter of speculation. Iran's senior national security officials have publicly declared that the country's enriched uranium will not be transferred abroad. On October 20, 2026, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, that not even a small quantity of enriched nuclear material would leave Iran. He described the material as national wealth belonging to the Iranian people and intended for domestic use. Rezaei also insisted that negotiations required the United States to take concrete steps toward restoring trust and fulfilling Iran's conditions. His position was subsequently reinforced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who rejected the transfer of enriched uranium abroad on November 2 and reaffirmed that position on November 9.

Rezaei's October 31 appearance on Iranian state television revealed the broader strategic purpose behind this refusal. He declared, "We are determined to end the war in such a way that no one else dares to attack Iran." His statement connects two objectives that Washington frequently treats as separate issues: the preservation of Iran's nuclear assets and the establishment of sufficient deterrence to prevent another foreign military attack. In an earlier October 22 interview, Rezaei had similarly explained that Iran's objective was not simply to endure a prolonged confrontation but to end the war under conditions that would reduce the likelihood of another conflict.

The historical and psychological foundations of this position are essential to understanding why further military pressure may not produce the concessions Washington seeks. Iran's leadership interprets the experience of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the American withdrawal in 2018, and the subsequent American-Israeli war as interconnected lessons about the dangers of relinquishing strategic capabilities in exchange for political assurances. The resulting policy is not simply a rejection of diplomacy. It reflects a determination to avoid repeating what Iranian officials now regard as a fundamental strategic mistake.

The JCPOA and the Destruction of American Credibility

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in July 2015, represented a major diplomatic compromise. Iran agreed to reduce its enriched uranium stockpile by approximately 98 percent, limit enrichment to 3.67 percent, remove thousands of centrifuges, and accept extensive international verification. Much of its enriched uranium was transferred to Russia. In return, Tehran expected relief from nuclear-related sanctions, renewed economic opportunities, and a more stable relationship with the international community. The agreement was defended by Iranian officials who believed that nuclear restrictions could be exchanged for economic benefits without permanently sacrificing the country's technological capabilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency verified Iran's implementation of its principal nuclear commitments during the period preceding the American withdrawal. Nevertheless, on May 8, 2018, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would leave the agreement and reimpose sanctions. The administration argued that the JCPOA failed to adequately address Iran's ballistic missiles, regional activities, and the long-term risks associated with its nuclear program. Tehran regarded the withdrawal as evidence that Washington could reverse its commitments even after Iran had implemented verifiable restrictions. Iran subsequently began exceeding the agreement's nuclear limits, and the monitoring framework deteriorated further.

The significance of this chronology extends beyond the collapse of a diplomatic agreement. Iran had surrendered control of physical nuclear materials and accepted restrictions requiring considerable technical and economic adjustments. The United States, by contrast, had offered political commitments that a subsequent administration could withdraw. The material transferred abroad could not simply be recovered when Washington changed its policy, while the promised sanctions relief could be reversed. This asymmetry became a central feature of Iranian strategic thinking. The lesson drawn by Tehran was that tangible national assets should not be exchanged for guarantees that depend on the political decisions of another government.

The subsequent war reinforced that conclusion. Iranian officials could now argue that nuclear restraint had failed to secure either lasting economic benefits or protection against military intervention. The experience transformed the dispute over enriched uranium from a technical question of nuclear diplomacy into a broader question of national security. When Rezaei insists that enriched uranium must remain in Iran, he is articulating a position shaped by this historical sequence rather than introducing an entirely new demand.

Never Again: Collective Memory and National Vulnerability

Political psychology offers an important explanation for the hardening of Iran's negotiating position. Collective experiences of military vulnerability can become incorporated into national memory, influencing how governments and populations perceive future threats. A military attack is not experienced solely as an immediate event involving casualties, destruction, and economic disruption. It can also become a defining historical experience through which subsequent political demands are interpreted. When a nation concludes that its previous vulnerability invited aggression, the prevention of future vulnerability can become a powerful organizing principle.

The expression "Never Again," historically associated with the Holocaust and the determination to prevent another genocide, illustrates how collective trauma can shape enduring attitudes toward national survival. Iran's experience of foreign military intervention is fundamentally different from the Holocaust, but the psychological process through which vulnerability generates a determination to prevent its repetition offers a useful comparison. In the Iranian context, the emerging principle is that foreign powers must never again be able to attack the country, destroy its strategic infrastructure, and dictate its national security policies without confronting serious consequences.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Netanyahu's Strategic Objective: Regime Change or a Permanently Weakened Iran?

One of the most consequential questions arising from the American-Israeli war against Iran is whether Benjamin Netanyahu's ultimate strategic objective is genuinely the establishment of a democratic government in Tehran or the permanent weakening of Iran as a regional power. These are fundamentally different objectives. Replacing the Islamic Republic would change Iran's political leadership. Destroying its military infrastructure, industrial capacity, economic foundations, and national institutions could weaken the Iranian state for generations, regardless of who eventually governs it.

Across a broad spectrum of Iranian political discourse, including secular republicans, nationalists, leftists, and opponents of clerical rule, there is a recurring fear that Netanyahu's preferred outcome is an Iran resembling Syria or Lebanon: politically divided, militarily vulnerable, economically weakened, and exposed to repeated foreign intervention. This concern should not be confused with support for the Islamic Republic. Many Iranians who reject the clerical establishment also reject the proposition that their country's political future should be determined through foreign bombardment.

Netanyahu's regional military strategy provides grounds for examining this interpretation. Israel has repeatedly targeted the military capabilities of Iran and its regional allies, seeking to establish a lasting strategic advantage. Political scientist Eric Lob, writing for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has examined the possibility that Israel's approach could leave Iran fragmented and vulnerable to continuing military intervention. Yezid Sayigh has likewise discussed the dangers of state failure and civil conflict following externally driven regime collapse. These analyses distinguish Netanyahu's publicly stated objective of regime change from the potentially devastating consequences of the military strategy employed to achieve it.

The experiences of Syria and Lebanon illustrate why this distinction matters. The weakening of central institutions, the proliferation of armed factions, foreign military intervention, and the destruction of economic infrastructure can continue long after the original political conflict has changed. Replacing an authoritarian government does not automatically create a functioning democracy. When national institutions collapse, the result may instead be prolonged instability and diminished sovereignty.

This is precisely where the psychology of Never Again becomes relevant. For Iranians who perceive a threat to the integrity of their country, national defense is not synonymous with defending the Islamic Republic. It is a determination to preserve the existence of a unified, independent Iranian state. Mohsen Rezaei's refusal to transfer enriched uranium abroad and his insistence that the war must end under conditions preventing another attack reflect the government's response to this perceived strategic vulnerability.

Netanyahu has denied seeking Iran's partition, and his declared objective remains the removal of the Islamic Republic. Nevertheless, strategic intentions must be evaluated alongside military conduct and foreseeable consequences. A policy that repeatedly destroys a country's defensive capabilities while weakening its institutions can produce long-term national vulnerability even without a formal plan for territorial partition.

The essential question is therefore not simply whether the Islamic Republic survives. It is whether Iran emerges from this conflict capable of determining its own political future, defending its territorial integrity, and maintaining the institutions necessary for an independent state. The survival of a government and the survival of a nation are not the same thing. That distinction is central to understanding why opposition to foreign military intervention extends far beyond supporters of the Islamic Republic.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 9, 2026 at 4:59:17 PM

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