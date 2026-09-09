

Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power

(Image by Abbas Sadeghian) Details DMCA



Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power

By A. Sadeghian, Ph.D.

For decades, American military bases surrounding the Persian Gulf were treated as relatively secure platforms from which the United States could project overwhelming power across the Middle East. The 2026 war with Iran has shattered that assumption. American investigations using satellite imagery, verified videos, military sources and government assessments have documented damage to radar systems, communications facilities, air-defense equipment, aircraft, command centers, logistics infrastructure and intelligence facilities across the region. A Washington Post investigation identified at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment damaged or destroyed at 15 U.S. military sites.

The Electronic Nervous System Was Hit

The strategic importance of these attacks cannot be measured simply by counting damaged buildings. Modern American military power depends upon an electronic nervous system. Radar provides warning, satellite communications connect distant forces, command centers process intelligence, and communications networks transmit orders. Iran repeatedly struck components of this system. Documented targets included satellite communications facilities at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Patriot equipment in Bahrain and Kuwait, THAAD radar and associated equipment in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, radomes in Kuwait and Bahrain, and specialized aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Iran did not have to destroy entire American bases to reduce their usefulness. Damaging radar, communications, command, air-defense and logistical systems can degrade the functions that make those bases militarily valuable. The significance of the attacks therefore lies not merely in the amount of concrete destroyed, but in the military functions that were successfully reached.

Bahrain: A Direct Blow to the Fifth Fleet

Bahrain provides perhaps the clearest example. Naval Support Activity Bahrain is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Fifth Fleet and has served as a major logistical center supporting American naval operations throughout the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. Iranian attacks damaged facilities associated with the Fifth Fleet headquarters and its supporting infrastructure. Satellite analysis documented damage to a redone and satellite communications equipment at the installation, while Patriot missile-defense equipment elsewhere in Bahrain was also struck.

The consequences persisted long after the initial attacks. Navy Times reported damage affecting the Fifth Fleet headquarters, barracks, warehouses, communications infrastructure and other facilities, with reconstruction costs estimated at roughly $400 million. Months after the war began, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle told displaced sailors that the Navy would not be returning to Naval Support Activity Bahrain anytime soon.

The damage also disrupted naval logistics. After Bahrain was hit, the Navy increasingly relied upon Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, more than 2,000 miles from American carrier strike groups operating in the Middle East. Sailors reported difficulties obtaining food and other supplies. The attack on Bahrain therefore accomplished something more consequential than destroying buildings: it disrupted part of the logistical system sustaining American naval power.

Bahrain demonstrates the difference between destroying a military force and degrading the system that supports it. The Fifth Fleet was not destroyed, and American warships continued operating. But infrastructure used to command, communicate with and supply those forces was damaged sufficiently to produce lasting operational consequences.

Kuwait Demonstrated the Human Cost

Kuwait provides another important part of the story. Camp Arifjan serves as a major U.S. Army headquarters in the region, while Camp Buehring and Ali al-Salem Air Base support American operations throughout the theater. Satellite investigations documented destruction or damage involving communications equipment, randoms, missile-defense equipment, power infrastructure and other facilities.

The consequences were not limited to equipment. American service members were killed during the attacks. Reporting on the strikes demonstrated that Iranian drones could penetrate defenses and reaching American facilities. The vulnerability of the regional base network was therefore not theoretical. American personnel as well as infrastructure were exposed.

Bahrain and Kuwait together illustrate the cumulative effect of attacking interconnected systems. Damage to radar reduces awareness. Damage to communication complicates coordination. Damage to logistics interferes with sustaining forces. Damage to missile-defense equipment can increase vulnerability to subsequent attacks. The operational effect can therefore be substantially greater than the physical destruction of individual pieces of equipment.

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