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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/9/26  

Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power
Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power
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Iran Struck the Nerve Centers of American Power

By A. Sadeghian, Ph.D.

For decades, American military bases surrounding the Persian Gulf were treated as relatively secure platforms from which the United States could project overwhelming power across the Middle East. The 2026 war with Iran has shattered that assumption. American investigations using satellite imagery, verified videos, military sources and government assessments have documented damage to radar systems, communications facilities, air-defense equipment, aircraft, command centers, logistics infrastructure and intelligence facilities across the region. A Washington Post investigation identified at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment damaged or destroyed at 15 U.S. military sites.

The Electronic Nervous System Was Hit

The strategic importance of these attacks cannot be measured simply by counting damaged buildings. Modern American military power depends upon an electronic nervous system. Radar provides warning, satellite communications connect distant forces, command centers process intelligence, and communications networks transmit orders. Iran repeatedly struck components of this system. Documented targets included satellite communications facilities at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Patriot equipment in Bahrain and Kuwait, THAAD radar and associated equipment in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, radomes in Kuwait and Bahrain, and specialized aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Iran did not have to destroy entire American bases to reduce their usefulness. Damaging radar, communications, command, air-defense and logistical systems can degrade the functions that make those bases militarily valuable. The significance of the attacks therefore lies not merely in the amount of concrete destroyed, but in the military functions that were successfully reached.

Bahrain: A Direct Blow to the Fifth Fleet

Bahrain provides perhaps the clearest example. Naval Support Activity Bahrain is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the Fifth Fleet and has served as a major logistical center supporting American naval operations throughout the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. Iranian attacks damaged facilities associated with the Fifth Fleet headquarters and its supporting infrastructure. Satellite analysis documented damage to a redone and satellite communications equipment at the installation, while Patriot missile-defense equipment elsewhere in Bahrain was also struck.

The consequences persisted long after the initial attacks. Navy Times reported damage affecting the Fifth Fleet headquarters, barracks, warehouses, communications infrastructure and other facilities, with reconstruction costs estimated at roughly $400 million. Months after the war began, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle told displaced sailors that the Navy would not be returning to Naval Support Activity Bahrain anytime soon.

The damage also disrupted naval logistics. After Bahrain was hit, the Navy increasingly relied upon Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, more than 2,000 miles from American carrier strike groups operating in the Middle East. Sailors reported difficulties obtaining food and other supplies. The attack on Bahrain therefore accomplished something more consequential than destroying buildings: it disrupted part of the logistical system sustaining American naval power.

Bahrain demonstrates the difference between destroying a military force and degrading the system that supports it. The Fifth Fleet was not destroyed, and American warships continued operating. But infrastructure used to command, communicate with and supply those forces was damaged sufficiently to produce lasting operational consequences.

Kuwait Demonstrated the Human Cost

Kuwait provides another important part of the story. Camp Arifjan serves as a major U.S. Army headquarters in the region, while Camp Buehring and Ali al-Salem Air Base support American operations throughout the theater. Satellite investigations documented destruction or damage involving communications equipment, randoms, missile-defense equipment, power infrastructure and other facilities.

The consequences were not limited to equipment. American service members were killed during the attacks. Reporting on the strikes demonstrated that Iranian drones could penetrate defenses and reaching American facilities. The vulnerability of the regional base network was therefore not theoretical. American personnel as well as infrastructure were exposed.

Bahrain and Kuwait together illustrate the cumulative effect of attacking interconnected systems. Damage to radar reduces awareness. Damage to communication complicates coordination. Damage to logistics interferes with sustaining forces. Damage to missile-defense equipment can increase vulnerability to subsequent attacks. The operational effect can therefore be substantially greater than the physical destruction of individual pieces of equipment.

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): American Foreign Policy; Communications; Evidence; Headquarters; Infrastructure; Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps; Iran War; Military; Regional; Systems, Add Tags

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The Damage Changes How America Can Fight

The most important consequence of the Iranian attacks is not the number of damaged buildings. It is what happens to a military force when radar, communications, missile defenses, logistics and command facilities are repeatedly degraded. These systems work together. Radar provides warning, communications transmit information, command centers coordinate the response, air-defense systems protect the force, and logistics keep ships, aircraft and personnel supplied. When several parts of that system are damaged simultaneously, the military becomes more difficult to operate and the people serving within it become more difficult to protect.

The consequences are already visible. The Washington Post's satellite investigation documented at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment damaged or destroyed at 15 U.S. military sites, including radar, communications and air-defense equipment. By late April, according to the U.S. military figures reported by the Post, seven American service members had been killed in strikes on U.S. facilities and more than 400 had been injured. At least 12 of those injuries were classified as serious. The threat became sufficiently severe that personnel at some regional bases were dispersed because the installations were considered too dangerous to staff at normal levels.

This has direct consequences for American personnel. A damaged warehouse can be replaced. A damaged early-warning system creates a different problem: it can reduce the time available for soldiers and sailors to take shelter during the next attack. Damaged air defenses can increase exposure to missiles and drones. Disrupted communications can complicate coordination during an emergency. The destruction of a radar or communications system therefore matters not only because an expensive piece of equipment has been lost, but because other Americans may depend upon that equipment to survive the next attack.

The military consequences extend directly into the conduct of the war. When personnel must be dispersed from vulnerable bases, commanders face a difficult choice between protecting their forces and maintaining them close enough to the battlefield to operate efficiently. When radar and missile-defense systems are damaged or interceptors depleted, other assets must compensate. When communications and command facilities are hit, alternative networks must be established. When logistics hubs are disrupted, supplies must travel farther before reaching the forces that need them.

Bahrain demonstrates this problem particularly clearly. The American installation there was not merely another collection of buildings. It supported the Fifth Fleet and served important command, communications and logistical functions. Damage to that infrastructure therefore affected operations far beyond Bahrain itself. A naval force can continue fighting after its headquarters or supply network has been damaged, but maintaining that force becomes more complicated, more expensive and potentially more dangerous.

Iran does not have to defeat the United States military to create this problem. It only has to impose sufficient damage repeatedly enough that American commanders must divert resources from offensive operations toward protecting bases, replacing equipment, dispersing personnel and maintaining damaged logistical networks. Every aircraft assigned to base defense, every interceptor consumed defending a fixed installation, and every additional logistical operation required because a nearby facility can no longer perform its previous function represents military capacity that cannot simultaneously be used somewhere else.

This is why the destruction documented across the Persian Gulf should not be dismissed as damage to buildings that can eventually be rebuilt. The real military question is what those buildings and systems were doing before they were hit. Radar, communications, command centers, missile defenses and logistics are the infrastructure that allows American military power to function.

The United States remains overwhelmingly more powerful than Iran. But overwhelming offensive power does not eliminate the consequences of losing parts of the system supporting that power. As those systems are damaged, the war becomes harder to sustain, more expensive to conduct and potentially more dangerous for the American men and women ordered to fight it.

That is the consequence Washington must confront. The damage is not simply behind us. Some of it changes the conditions under which American personnel must face the next Iranian missile or drone attack.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 9, 2026 at 10:05:16 PM

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