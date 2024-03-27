 
Introduction to the 2024 Serialization of the third version of the book by Steven Jonas: The 15% Solution:

By Steven Jonas
Introduction

This book has been called the Uncle Tom's Cabin of its time. Another commentator has said: "Highly detailed, [it's] a roadmap to the craziness of a powerful and fanatical segment of the population that is unlikely to fold any time soon."

"The 15% Solution" in the title refers to an electoral strategy to ensure victory for the Republican Party that was first developed by the Republican Christian Right in the 1980s. (The current [2024] GOP voter suppression campaign is one of many successors to it that they have developed over time.) The book was written as "fictional non-fiction," and the first version was published in 1996. The book was then purported to have been published in 2048, on the "25th Anniversary of the Restoration of Constitutional Democracy in 2023." The Restoration followed the end of the conflict between the forces of the fascist government of the "New American Republics," a racially partitioned "Christian nation" that under the successor to the old Republican Party, the American Christian Nation Party, had succeeded the old United States, and those of the "Movement for the Restoration of Constitutional Democracy," aided by the Intervention of the Greater East Asian Federation.

From the perspective of the mid-1990s when it was written, the book was primarily focused on the threat of developing fascism "American style," which was posed even then by the Christian fundamentalist movement, operating in close alliance with the Republican Party. Of course, since that time that association has become even more pronounced, and clear e.g., Trump himself is being associated with "Christ," and the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, a self-proclaimed Christian, believes that he communicates directly with God. Again, written from the perspective of the mid-1990s (with no updating or editing), the book's primary purpose was to show how a theocratic authoritarianism can be gradually introduced into any country, even the "world's greatest democracy," behind a facade of Constitutional legality no less.

That is, of course, if there is no awareness in some significant sectors of the population, and among opposition elected and party officials nationally, of what might happen, and when the time comes, that it is happening. In that sense the book follows in the tradition established by its two major forebears: Jack London's The Iron Heel and Sinclair Lewis' It Can't Happen Here.

When originally published in 1996, the book, as noted, presented a warning about what might happen in the U.S. as a result of the alliance developing then between the Christian Right and the Republican Party. Presented in this serialization is the book as it was re-published by Punto Press in 2013, with virtually no editing or updating from the 1996 original. It does have a new "Afterword," but again, the text is virtually the same as that which was published in the original version, in 1996.

And so, at the present time the book is a warning about what IS happening in the United States. Projected in the book in 1996 was that the Republican Party would trans-mogrify into a then-fictional "Republican-Christian Alliance." By 2012, Howard Fineman of The Huffington Post and MSNBC had determined that the Republican Party had really become what he termed the "American Faith Party" (1). And in 2024, what is termed "Christian Nationalism," both in policy and in persons, is playing an ever-more central role in the Republican Party and its policies.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Fineman, H. , "Rise of Faith within the GOP has created America's First Religious Party," The Huffington Post, lclick here.

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY). As well as having been a regular political columnist on several national websites for over 20 years, he is the author/co-author/editor/co-editor of 37 books. He was also a triathlete for 37 seasons, doing over 250 multi-sport races. Among his 37 books (from the late 1970s, mainly in the health, sports, and health care organization fields) are, on politics: The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022; A Futuristic Novel (originally published 1996; the 3rd version was published by Trepper & Katz Impact Books, Punto Press Publishing, 2013, Brewster, NY).
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Series: ""The 15% Solution:" A Retrospective View of U.S. History: from 2048"

Tell A Friend