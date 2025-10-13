 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/13/25  

Interpreting a BAV Election

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Balanced Voting

Paul Cohen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Paul Cohen
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

You may recall that the previous article compared Balanced Approval Voting (BAV) with two similar voting systems and that one of those two systems was balanced Plurality Voting (BPV). To continue with that comparison, look at the BPV election with the results shown in the first column of Table 1. Looking only at that single column, we can conclude that Candidate B is the winner and that Candidate C, the only one of the three with a negative vote count, came in last. We might conclude that Candidate C is a decidedly unpopular candidate, since she has the only negative tally. And should her party take this to heart, Candidate C will not have much of a political future.

But now we compare these results with those of the corresponding BAV election shown in the last three columns of Table 1. Candidate B still wins the election, and C still comes in last, but we see

BPV vs BAV Voting
BPV vs BAV Voting
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

that, far from being unpopular, candidate C was the only candidate that experienced no votes of opposition. The apparent votes of opposition (in the BPV election) did not represent animus towards C but was more likely due to voters not being unfamiliar her. The candidate with the most serious unpopularity problem is not candidate C but rather candidate A. This becomes particularly clear if we alter the presentation of the BAV election to the format displayed in Table 2.

Alternative View of BAV
Alternative View of BAV
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

The Support column in Table 2 shows, for each candidate, the percentage of support votes among voters who did not abstain. The Awareness column shows percentage of voters who did not abstain. This presentation of the election should make it clear to Cs party that the problem is not with Candidate C but rather that Candidate C needs wider exposure to the voters.

In earlier articles, I have argued that BAV collects more accurate and more appropriate information that other, more widely familiar voting systems. To the extent this is true, the results of a BAV election should make it relatively easy for voters and analysts to interpret the data from the ballots. To pursue that line of thought we will return to the example election from the last article as summarized in Table 3.

Example Election Results
Example Election Results
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

Table 3 does present extra information than what might be natural to collect in a BAV election. But the additional information could be provided by keeping track of which party a voter belongs to. That would make it possible to know how party registration affected the election results. When using voting machines, keeping track the votes in this way would not seem difficult; no doubt it would even be possible for the machines to keep track of which voter submitted each ballot. As concerning as that may be, merely identifying ballots by party affiliation (perhaps only for the largest parties) would not seem like an objectionable invasion of privacy. A computer-readable (but human unintelligible) code on paper ballots could identify the ballot by party affiliation when they are tallied.

Alternative View of Election Results
Alternative View of Election Results
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Details   DMCA

Table 4 shows the same information but tabulated much like Table 2. For each party, the percent of non-abstentions for each candidate is shown in the Knows column. And the percentage of non-voters who voted for a given candidate is shown in the Approve column. This table does not show much that is surprising, but it does make it clear that the Socialist Party needs to do some promotion within the Democratic Party and inside the Progressive party.

In Table 3, the only two candidates with positive net votes are the Democrat and the Progressive. And in Table 4, these are the only two candidates with net approval over 50%. Table 4 presents the same information as does Table 3, but in a different light, and different lighting can reveal things not previously noticed. In this connection, it is worth noticing that it is the Balance property that makes the Approve Column at all interesting. With Approval Voting, the only alternative to supporting a candidate is to abstain, so the Approve Column could only report 100% for each candidate.

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Attended college thanks to the generous state support of education in 1960's America. Earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Illinois followed by post doctoral research positions at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Election Reform; Election Reform Activism; Election Technology Reports; Election-Voting Issues; Elections; Elections And Campaigns; Voting, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Balanced Voting"

Three Ingredients (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/28/2025
Familiarity Breeds Contempt (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/07/2025
Bias or Balance (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/09/2025
View All 120 Articles in "Balanced Voting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Perverse Delivery Charges

Who Pays Taxes?

What Might be the Best Voting System?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Conservatives Without Conscience

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 151 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1533 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

OpEdNews puts a limit of 500 pixels for an edge on an image like this and that makes wide tables difficult to read. The reason I substituted the word knows for the word Awareness in Table 4 to make this image a bit less wide and therefore a bit easier to read.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 13, 2025 at 5:03:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend