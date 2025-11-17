Internationally renowned model manager conquers the music charts



The famous modelmanager Dominik Wachta as a Deejay in the Club

Internationally renowned model manager Dominik Wachta has an office in Miami with his agency, 1st Place Models. The agency has won several awards, including in Wachta's native Austria, where it has been named Best Agency of the Year three times by the professional association of the modelling industry. The 42-year-old is the only Austrian to hold licences for major fashion week events, like in Milan, Paris, London and Berlin.

But since this year, the charismatic Austrian has also been attracting attention with his music. Although he has been producing music for 20 years, this year he released his first DJ album, surprising not only his fans but also himself. His song Electronic Bird entered the Norwegian DJ charts at number 4 and after a few weeks it was even at the top of the prestigious chart rankings. As a result, the song also entered the Austrian DJ charts, jumping straight from 0 to 1.

The song was not quite as successful in Germany, but still managed to reach number 23 in the most important radio listener charts. However, a completely different song by Wachta was booming in Germany, the satirical song Yes, I would also date Rachel Zegler about the American actress Rachel Zegler. The song entered the German charts at number 3 and took over the number 1 spot the following week.

In Austria, Wachta then took the number one spot in the charts with another song: This is a Party Song made it to the top of the Austrian charts in the country's most important DJ charts. The success of his electronic album motivated the model manager and new DJ to continue, and a few days ago a Christmas album entitled X-Mas Ballads & Techno was released, on which the 42-year-old presents nine soulful ballads with nine techno remixes of the ballads and some bonus material.

Particularly exciting is the bonus track The Christmas Bombs are falling a shocking song that clearly contrasts the situation in the Ukraine war with Western Christmas. It's a brilliant song, for which Wachta drew on an American rock singer who cannot be named due to existing contracts (that's why he uses the name DJ Dominik Wachta & friends for his productions).

That doesn't change the fact that The Christmas Bombs are Falling is a profound song that gives you goosebumps. In Germany, the song has already been nominated for a new entry in the charts, which could happen next week. For us, the song, which is actually a message of togetherness, is already number 1.