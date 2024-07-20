 
Login/Register Login | Register
89 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/20/24

International Court of Justice rules, Netanyahu and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Please disseminate and act accordingly. Never stop sharing and speaking out in times of ongoing genocide.

This is very important and no country can claim these are "disputed territories" or that there is a "conflict" any more. In a stunning and highly researched opinion, the International Court of Justice (highest global legal authority) concluded that all activities carried out by Israel (the occupying power) in the occupied areas (Golan, Gaza, West Bank including Jerusalem) are illegal (violate international law) and must be dismantled and reparations made. Illegal activities include Jewish settlements building, home demolitions, walls, economic deprivation, ethnic cleansing etc. The court ruled per international law that the decades long occupation must end and that Palestinian must have self-determination. Yet, the Apartheid Knesset (parliament of the "Jewish state") voted a few days ago to preclude any possibility of a "Palestinian state" in Palestine.

Something I wrote at the end of one of the many wars on the people of Gaza in the past explaining that there are no winners in wars now.

July in history.

U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide is deep and continuing.

The number of deaths resulting from Israel s attack on Gaza is far higher than usually estimated: in excess of 185,000.

Arrest war criminal Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister of Israel having said he will turn Gaza into ruins and fulfilled his promise is going to Washington DC (another Zionist occupied/colonized territory). Benjamin Mileikowsky (aka Netanyahu) was born to Benzion Mileikowsky (later changed names to Netanyahu), a polish immigrant. His Americanized father became secretary to terrorist leader Vladimir Yevgenyevich Zhabotinsky (aka Zeev Jabotinsky) founder of "revisionist" Zionism and supported groups like Irgun terrorist organization during the mandate in Palestine. His son continues to idolize these early Jewish terrorists. Both Benjamin and his brother served in units of the Israeli forces responsible for assassinations on foreign lands (in violations of international law) and committed war crimes. Benjamin Miliekowsky (Netanyahu) is known both among Israelis and globally as a consummate liar who refused to accept the Oslo accords (even though they were partial to Israel) and has gotten rich off of his political activities. Here is a video of him thinking the camera was off explaining his true contributions during his first stint as Israeli prime minister in the 1990s; see also this. This is after all the same terrorist who gave a speech to dozens of Likud Party members in Eilat in which he admitted this is his strategy. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz (15 July 2001): "...giving his audience a bit of advice on how to deal with foreign interviewers (Netanyahu said):'Always, irrespective of whether you're right or not, you must always present your side as right.' In 2011, the French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, described Netanyahu as a liar in a private exchange with US President Barack Obama at the G20 summit (it was inadvertently broadcast to journalists). "I cannot stand him. He's a liar," Sarkozy told Obama. The US president Obama responded by saying: "You're fed up with him? I have to deal with him every day." Other Zionist leaders have even more interesting backgrounds.

And politicians lie (even the non-genocidal variety).

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Financial Genocide; International Criminal Court; International Criminal Court Of Justice; Israeli Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Dehumanization and resistance (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/19/2024
2 messages in conversationIsraeli colonial terraforming and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/17/2024
A new Israeli massacre and why the end is near (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/13/2024
View All 78 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 145 articles, 2 quicklinks, 339 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

(I don't speak for Dr. Qumsiyeh, but this is after all the comments.)

The RNC made clear that the techniques perfected in Israel to make genocide palatable are now being applied at the southern US border. 45 used "invasion" a dozen times in his grand finale. Hyperbolic and inside-out claims about asylum seekers will have deadly results. The genocide-industrial-complex must find its next market well in advance of whatever stops the Palestine genocide, and the southern border is being groomed as we watch.

I will be writing more about this, as I believe it is an agenda that already has the backing of many billionaires, and could easily have the US government behind it as well, sooner or later, or perhaps now.

Genocide is a growth industry now. Millions of American jobs are on the line, as Stoltenberg and Blinken and Nod have announced repeatedly in justifying American tax dollars paying for the mass murder of more than a hundred thousand people (this time around).

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 20, 2024 at 3:03:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend