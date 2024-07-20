International Court of Justice rules, Netanyahu and more

Please disseminate and act accordingly. Never stop sharing and speaking out in times of ongoing genocide.

This is very important and no country can claim these are "disputed territories" or that there is a "conflict" any more. In a stunning and highly researched opinion, the International Court of Justice (highest global legal authority) concluded that all activities carried out by Israel (the occupying power) in the occupied areas (Golan, Gaza, West Bank including Jerusalem) are illegal (violate international law) and must be dismantled and reparations made. Illegal activities include Jewish settlements building, home demolitions, walls, economic deprivation, ethnic cleansing etc. The court ruled per international law that the decades long occupation must end and that Palestinian must have self-determination. Yet, the Apartheid Knesset (parliament of the "Jewish state") voted a few days ago to preclude any possibility of a "Palestinian state" in Palestine.

Something I wrote at the end of one of the many wars on the people of Gaza in the past explaining that there are no winners in wars now.

July in history.

U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide is deep and continuing.

The number of deaths resulting from Israel s attack on Gaza is far higher than usually estimated: in excess of 185,000.

Arrest war criminal Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister of Israel having said he will turn Gaza into ruins and fulfilled his promise is going to Washington DC (another Zionist occupied/colonized territory). Benjamin Mileikowsky (aka Netanyahu) was born to Benzion Mileikowsky (later changed names to Netanyahu), a polish immigrant. His Americanized father became secretary to terrorist leader Vladimir Yevgenyevich Zhabotinsky (aka Zeev Jabotinsky) founder of "revisionist" Zionism and supported groups like Irgun terrorist organization during the mandate in Palestine. His son continues to idolize these early Jewish terrorists. Both Benjamin and his brother served in units of the Israeli forces responsible for assassinations on foreign lands (in violations of international law) and committed war crimes. Benjamin Miliekowsky (Netanyahu) is known both among Israelis and globally as a consummate liar who refused to accept the Oslo accords (even though they were partial to Israel) and has gotten rich off of his political activities. Here is a video of him thinking the camera was off explaining his true contributions during his first stint as Israeli prime minister in the 1990s; see also this. This is after all the same terrorist who gave a speech to dozens of Likud Party members in Eilat in which he admitted this is his strategy. According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz (15 July 2001): "...giving his audience a bit of advice on how to deal with foreign interviewers (Netanyahu said):'Always, irrespective of whether you're right or not, you must always present your side as right.' In 2011, the French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, described Netanyahu as a liar in a private exchange with US President Barack Obama at the G20 summit (it was inadvertently broadcast to journalists). "I cannot stand him. He's a liar," Sarkozy told Obama. The US president Obama responded by saying: "You're fed up with him? I have to deal with him every day." Other Zionist leaders have even more interesting backgrounds.

And politicians lie (even the non-genocidal variety).

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

