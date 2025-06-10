 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

'Interesting times?' No thank you

By

Bob Gaydos
Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton duel to settle their differences.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Illustrator not identified. From a painting by J. Mund.)   Details   Source   DMCA

"May you live in interesting times."

He keeps saying this, my friend. Over lunch. On the phone. "May you live in interesting times."

It doesn't help. Not when the current interpretation of "interesting" vacillates among "chaotic", "disturbing", "infuriating", and "frightening".

First of all, a lot of us (including me) have been blaming the Chinese for this bit of wisdom generally regarded as a curse. Not so, Google's artificial intelligence informs me. (Glad it's good for something useful.)

Direct quote from Google search: "The phrase 'May you live in interesting times' is often attributed as a Chinese curse, but it's actually an English expression of unclear origin. It's likely the phrase was misattributed as a Chinese saying, possibly by British politician Sir Austen Chamberlain in the 1930s. The phrase itself, 'live in interesting times', can be traced back to the late 19th century in British political circles."

So that's that on the quote. The times, alas, are still with us and currently amount to two super-wealthy sociopaths swapping threats and insults with each other via social media in an apparent attempt to control the world.

I don't really have a favorite in the cat fight between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. I don't really find it entertaining. I just want them both to lose. That's the only positive outcome I can see, but I can't yet imagine how it comes about.

What I can say is that this was inevitable. Two spoiled little rich boys used to getting whatever they want who don't give a damn about anyone else, totally lacking in impulse control and mostly in the dark about proper social behavior. Plus, they're racist and bigoted. And liars. And cheats. And millions of Americans admired them and thought it was a wonderful idea to put them in charge of our country and our lives.

Interesting indeed.

What is interesting right now is watching to see if any Republican in Congress takes sides in this fight. Who represents the greatest threat to their continued presence in Congress? After all, that's pretty much all they care about these days.

I would think Trump does because he's got the MAGAnuts behind him. Musk has the money to threaten their reelection, but Trump still has the cult of personality going for him and the voters behind it. Elon is definitely damaging the golden boy's image, but is anyone really surprised that Trump is in the Epstein files?

But is this any way to run a country? Is this any way to make America great again? An old man with declining mental capacities, sitting in the Oval Office and insulting world leaders who come to visit with him. A Nazi-saluting, richest man in the world, who may well have stolen the last presidential election for the man he is currently insinuating raped young girls.

Some choice.

Once upon a time, "gentlemen" settled differences of opinion without involving the rest of the world. Aaron Burr, at the time the vice president of the United States, finally got fed up with the opinions and statements of Alexander Hamilton, some of which were published in newspapers, and challenged his longtime political rival to a duel. Let's settle this.

Pistols at the Weehawken Dueling Grounds. Apparently, kind of like the Meadowlands of the day. On July 11, 1804, Hamilton was mortally wounded and died the next day. Burr was charged with murder, but eventually acquitted. He was later also acquitted of treason charges, but his reputation was shattered and his political career was over.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

