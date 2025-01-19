 
Login/Register Login | Register
150 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Instead of Watching a Racist Get Inaugurated on MLK Day, Let's Spend the Day in Service to Our Communities

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Ted Millar
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Anything going on next week?

Oh, yeah. We're getting a new president.

Are you planning on watching our first convicted felon president get inaugurated on Monday?

You know what else Monday is, don't you?

Martin Luther King Day.

That's right-- "we're inaugurating a racist on a national holiday commemorating the revered civil rights icon.

If someone were to write it, it would be too implausible to believe.

But here we are.

In case you're one of the growing throng planning to refuse to dignify the corporate media networks with more ratings Monday afternoon, there are things you can do to keep your blood pressure in check and fulfill the call to service to which Dr. King dedicated his life.

First, Americorps offers many opportunities to volunteer delivering food to the food insecure and/or transportation limited, providing unhoused individuals with winter clothes, or donating hygiene products and clothing to local shelters.

Also offering volunteer opportunities is the "Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change" (aka, "The King Center"). This year's theme is "Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence."

Teach for America has published an impressive list of "19 Resources and Ideas to Celebrate the MLK Day of Service," one of which is "Explore the Idealist website for volunteer tasks and other locally based volunteer opportunities."

More suggested actions are to get involved with your local historical society or support the National Civil Rights Museum; or, locate a civil rights museum nearest you and pay it a visit. There are likely volunteer opportunities at it as well. The Civil Rights Project provides an alphabetical list of civil rights organizations.

Even though the 2025 election season might seem like a lifetime away, parties are preparing now. This is the time period in which potential candidates for office begin reaching out to their local party committees for endorsements. So it's a perfect time to contact your local board of elections office and sign up to become an election worker, or help people register to vote.

If a virtual approach you can do from home interests you, Catchafire offers those volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer to transcribe historical documents through the Smithsonian Digital Volunteer program or the Library of Congress which offers a transcription program with "By the People," a volunteer endeavor designed to improve search, readability, and access to handwritten and typed documents, including the sight impaired.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism; Community Service; Martin Luther King; Martin Luther King Jr; Peace Activism, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

The GOP's "Little Secret" to Steal the White House

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend