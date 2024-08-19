Instead of Pols, Let's Just Have Polls



Should the president be a poll and little but?

The technology's there, that's open and shut.

And when you consider the enormous sad gap

Between what the prez does and the popular rap,

It might help to alter the governing system

To replace the prez or at least assist him.

.

For examp', the public wants national health,

An end to our wars, like the Uke one by stealth.

It wants the massacre in Gaza to stop,

And gasoline to cost just two bucks a pop.

Minimum wage should buy more than an egg,

And a house shouldn't cost an arm and a leg.

.

You could gather pollsters and get them to call

A broad section of folks from farms to the sprawl,

And 'bout this, that and th'other ask their opinions ,

And bypass the pols and their hangers-on minions,

Their interests, projects and positions paid-for,

And serve the people whom democ' is made for.

.

Legalize coke? Has the Supreme gone too far?

Should the Deep State rise to just one under par?

Should college tuition be reduced to ten cents,

And protesting students be permitted their tents?

There are tons of prob's that quick polls will solve,

If to them political powers devolve.

.

Transmitted direct to the top of the pyr',

The public's opinion quite soon will appear

In dozens of problems and issues of day,

So leaders big and small won't go far astray,

Which might make political pundits turn sad,

But I'm sure polls will show a public quite glad.

